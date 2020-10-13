Of 6,420 new tests, 43 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity remained 0.5 percent for the second straight day.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note from Tuesday:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged at four.
— Active cases shrunk by nine, to 306. Recovered cases were up 52, to 4,998.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 260, to 1,095.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 112 active (down 12 from Monday), 2,492 total (up 12)
- 61821/Champaign: 37 active (down one from Monday), 509 total (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 36 active (up three from Monday), 506 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 active (down two from Monday), 383 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 21 active (up three from Monday), 370 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 15 active (down three from Monday), 337 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 active (up one from Monday), 195 total (up three)
- 61880/Tolono: 13 active (up one from Monday), 77 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (down two from Monday), 133 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (up one from Monday), 105 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (up one from Monday), 12 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up one from Monday), 28 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 18 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one from Monday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (up one from Monday), 14 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down one from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 634,934 tests, 5,331 confirmed cases, 27 fatalities, 8,041 close contacts quarantined and 845 close contacts that became positive.
VERMILION COUNTY: 17 new cases, 43 now recovered
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 17 Tuesday, to 1,112.
Forty-three residents were also released from isolation while 10 — up one from a day earlier — were hospitalized with COVID-19, county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Three in their 80s
- Two in their 70s
- Four in their 60s
- Five in their 50s
- Two in their 40s
- One teen
Five of the new cases are family-related to others who tested positive, Toole said.
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Twenty-three new cases emerged from 9,573 tests Monday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to data updated on Tuesday.
For the fifth straight day, the UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.2 percent, the lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,357 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,639 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 4.5 percent
Of 55,993 new tests, 2,851 came back positive Tuesday, a rate of 5.1 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 4.3 to 4.5 percent. It’s the seventh straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 29 coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state past 9,000 deaths during the pandemic.
“More than 9,000 Illinoisans — our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, family, friends, and neighbors — have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, leaving tens of thousands more to grieve loved ones lost too soon,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. “As we pause today to mourn these individual and collective losses, may we find strength in the tools we have to protect our communities: wearing a mask, watching our distance, and respecting public health and each other. My heart breaks for all those who have lost a loved one in this battle we never asked to fight — may their memories be for a blessing.”
Added IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike: “After nine months of battling this virus and hearing the updates each day, many of us forget that the hospitalizations and deaths are more than just numbers. They are our family, friends and loved ones who have been directly impacted by COVID-19, which continues to spread. You can help slow the spread and reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID-19 by wearing your mask, washing your hands and watching your distance.”
Tuesday’s newly announced fatalities spanned 11 of Illinois’ 102 counties, including DeWitt:
- Bond County: 1 male 70s
- Clay County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Fayette County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s
- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,848 people hospitalized (up 84 from a day earlier), 406 patients in ICU beds (up 29) and 160 patients on ventilators (up seven).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,411,254 tests, 324,743 cases and 9,026 deaths.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Seven new cases, 405 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by seven, to 405, the local health department announced Tuesday:
The new cases involve:
- A 7-year-old boy
- A 14-year-old female
- A 19-year-old male
- A woman in her 30s
- A man in his 60s
- A woman in her 70s
- A man in his 90s
The county has added 89 cases in the past 14 days.
RANTOUL: Two school employees test positive
Two employees of the Rantoul City Schools district have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.
The case at J.W. Eater Junior High means that both "A" and "B" day students in that employee's classroom will shift entirely to remote learning for the next 14 days. Anytime a teacher tests positive, that's the result, per rules adopted by the school board in August.
The case at Broadmeadow Elementary won't have any impact on the student body, as things stand now. No other students or staff were identified as close contacts, district officials said, though the C-U Public Health District will make the final call.
PIATT COUNTY: After four positive tests, Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High going all-remote
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High students have been moved to all-remote learning after four positive COVID-19 tests in the school in recent days. School administrators hope to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26.
“We are coordinating our efforts with both the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department and the Macon County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and community. The health and safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” said Superintendent Brett Robinson in an email to district families.
Two cases were also reported at the elementary school, which remains open.
Staff members and students who have been identified as having prolonged close contact to a person who received a positive test are being quarantined for 14 days.
“We will continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks. Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” Robinson said.
FORD COUNTY: Outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center
A long-term care outbreak in Piper City boosted the number of new COVID-19 cases in Ford County Tuesday by 38, The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey reports.
The county now has 219 cases, according to the Ford County Health Department.
Of the 38 new cases, 26 were associated with an outbreak at Piper City Rehab & Living Center, according to county health department Administrator Lana Sample.
As of last Friday, that facility had four prior cases in an outbreak that was considered to be closed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Of Ford County’s total cases, 59 are considered to be currently active, with four Ford County residents hospitalized with the disease.