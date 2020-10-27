The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 31 Tuesday, to 722.
More than 40 percent of those (317) have come in the past two weeks, requiring county health officials to monitor 633 Douglas residents who either have active cases or are close contacts of someone who does.
Tuesday's cases by age:
- A 10-year-old boy
- Three male teens — one age 15, two others 17
- An 18-year-old female
- A woman in her 20s
- Four women and two men in their 30s
- Five women in their 40s
- Five men and two women in their 50s
- Three men and two women in their 60s
- Two men in their 70s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 74 new cases, 0.3 percent seven-day positivity rate
The University of Illinois on Tuesday reported its highest one-day case total in a month-and-a-half — 74.
Not since Sept. 8, when there were 81 new positive tests, has the daily total been that high. For the entire month of October, the campus has exceeded 27 new cases just once.
With 11,112 new tests, the UI’s seven-day positivity rate remained low — 0.3 percent, up from 0.2 a day earlier.
The news came on the same day that UI Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Danita Young sent a mass mail to students, urging them to take pandemic precautions during Halloween weekend.
It read:
I know this semester has not been easy. We are all facing pandemic fatigue, and many of us are tired of living lives restricted by COVID-19. But just because we feel that way doesn’t mean the threat isn’t still real and pervasive.
I’m writing to remind you to continue to make choices that maximize the safety of our entire community this Halloween weekend. I encourage you to only participate and celebrate in ways that are safe and in compliance with university and CUPHD guidance. Student Affairs has planned some events, and you can view them here.
— Any students who host or attend gatherings that violate state or local health and safety requirements are subject to student discipline. Since the beginning of the semester, more than 1,000 students have faced discipline, including dismissals for violations of COVID-19 policies.
— Please continue to report parties that exceed authorized size limits or other unsafe actions through this web form or by emailing conflictresolution@illinois.edu when you become aware of them.
— Please do not travel. The vigilance you show by staying on-campus will result in long-term gains for you and our entire campus community. The health and safety of each student, faculty and staff member is vital to our ability to finish the semester strong.
I’d also like to remind you to celebrate respectfully without engaging in inappropriate misrepresentations of cultures and minoritized communities. Avoid costumes that perpetuate cultural stereotypes, especially when it’s not your own culture. Avoid dressing in items that might be described as "ethnic,” such as sombreros and ponchos, Native American headdresses, turbans and kimonos. It is also important to note that Blackface and Brownface are regarded as racist and insensitive.
Be considerate and refrain from making light of struggles many communities endure, such as deportation, genocide and sexual assault. Further, struggles such as homelessness or mental illness are harsh realities for many, not costumes to be taken on and off at will. Remember, although you may think it's just a costume or that you're exercising your right to freedom of expression, for many people, it's a trivialization of their culture.
We are so proud of your leadership this semester. Let’s keep progressing forward by making safe and smart decisions this weekend that respect our entire community.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,621 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,903 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 1 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations down three, active cases fall below 300
Of 5,186 new tests, just six came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.1 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained 0.5 percent for the sixth straight day.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — is 4.5 percent through Oct. 24.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) is now 7.9 percent. Should it reach 8.0 percent for three consecutive days, increased mitigation measures would kick in, like are in effect or about to take effect in seven of Illinois’ 11 regions.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by three, to four.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 5,663 (up 33 overnight) to 296 (down 27).
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 110, to 1,324.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61866/Rantoul: 65 active (up one from Monday), 475 total
- 61820/Champaign: 62 active (down five from Monday), 2,632 total
- 61821/Champaign: 34 active (down six from Monday), 588 total
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (down four from Monday), 456 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 22 active (unchanged from Monday), 237 total
- 61801/Urbana: 19 active (down five from Monday), 551 total
- 61802/Urbana: 17 active (down eight from Monday), 419 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (unchanged from Monday), 124 total
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (unchanged from Monday), 147 total
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (down one from Monday), 50 total
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged from Monday), 86 total
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 32 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 23 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 7 total
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 32 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 8 total
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 7 total
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 18 total
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 17 total
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 15 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 17 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 760,502 tests, 5,987 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 9,371 close contacts quarantined and 983 close contacts that became positive.
IDPH: Vermilion man among fatalities; seven-day positivity rate climbs to 6.5 percent
A man in his 70s became the 13th Vermilion County resident to lose his life to COVID-19.
His death was the county's ninth in a month and among 46 reported statewide Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Of 62,074 new tests statewide, IDPH reported that exactly 4,000 came back positive Tuesday, a rate of 6.4 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased, as it has for much of the month, from 6.3 to 6.4 percent.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 6.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 26: 6.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 6.1 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 6.1 percent
- Friday, Oct. 23: 5.6 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The 46 fatalities announced Tuesday spanned 27 counties:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Carroll County: 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 50s
- Pike County: 1 female 70s
- Richland County: 2 females 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Woodford County: 1 male 90s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,758 people hospitalized (up 120 from the previous day), 595 patients in ICU beds (up six) and 241 patients on ventilators (up three).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,388,290 tests, 382,985 cases and 9,568 deaths.
VERMILION COUNTY: 181 active cases, 16 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 52 Tuesday, to 1,559, 181 of which are classified as active.
Hospitalizations rose by two, to 16, while the seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, rising from 7.7 to 7.8 percent.
Tuesday's new cases:
- Four residents in their 80s
- Six in their 70s
- Six in their 60s
- Eight in their 50s
- Four in their 40s
- Seven in their 30s
- Eight in their 20s
- Five teens
- Two grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
STATE: Mitigation measures coming to Chicago, including no indoor restaurant/bar service
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief at Capitol News Illinois:
Starting Friday, Chicago will be the seventh of 11 regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan due for increased economic restrictions, including the closure of bars and restaurants for indoor service.
Two other regions are above the 8 percent positivity rate threshold that, if sustained for three days, would subject them to the same mitigations, and the other two non-mitigated regions are quickly nearing the threshold as well.
“Region 11 (Chicago) is now averaging more than twice as many COVID-related hospital admissions per day as it was a month ago, with a positivity rate that has almost doubled since the beginning of October,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release. “We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.”
“Based on current trends, we soon could face reduced hospital bed availability and overwhelming our health care systems,” added Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Please, for our health care workers, yourself and your community, keep distance between you and others, wash your hands and always wear a mask when around people.”
The statewide COVID-19 rolling positivity rate increased to 6.4 percent Tuesday, the highest it has been since June 2.
The statewide rate is generally lower than regional rates because it is calculated on a case positivity rate basis — meaning any positive case is counted only after the first time the individual tests positive, not after subsequent positive tests. IDPH calculates the county and regional rates with a test positivity rate — meaning every time an individual tests positive their case shows up as a positive result in regard to countywide positivity rates.
“Case positivity and test positivity rates have different purposes and are both relevant to help us understand the whole COVID picture,” a spokesperson for IDPH said in an email. “Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity rate account for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.”
Ezike said the hospitalization and death toll increases have followed weeks of rising positivity rates.
“People want to poke holes in the stats,” she said at a news conference in the Chicago suburb of Hazel Crest Tuesday. “You can't deny people in the hospital with COVID; you can't deny people who have died with it.”
“So all of these metrics are moving in the same direction,” she added, “which really validates that this test positivity really does give you that inkling and the fact that the test positivity goes up, it's followed by cases going up, followed by hospitalizations going up, followed by death and that's the trend, the trajectory, that we need to turn around.”
Chicago, which makes up Region 11, had a test positivity rate of 7.8 percent, according to the latest data, but it also saw increases in positivity rates and hospitalizations for at least seven of 10 days, which triggered the added mitigations.
Per the mitigation measures, meetings, social events and gatherings both indoor and outdoor will be capped at the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity for those under Tier 1 of the mitigation plan, while casinos will close at 11 p.m. and be capped at 25 percent of capacity. Party buses will not be allowed to operate.
Currently, Regions 1 in northwest Illinois, 5 in southern Illinois, and 7 and 8 in Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties are all under increased mitigations, with suburban Cook County and the Metro East on the Missouri border joining them starting Wednesday.
Region 3, which includes Springfield and several surrounding counties, increased to an 8 percent positivity rate, according to the latest data, and Region 9, including north suburban Lake and McHenry counties, increased to 8.4 percent – the second day above the threshold that would lead to increased mitigations for that region.
Region 2, including Peoria and several surrounding counties, had a positivity rate of 7.5 percent and Region 6 in east central Illinois had a rate of 7.9 percent.