TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 16.8% of Champaign County has received first dose, 4.0% now fully vaccinated
Limited vaccine to be available in Illinois won't impact scheduled appointments this week in Champaign County, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told our Deb Pressey Tuesday.
It also won't affect second doses patients need, though it could mean fewer first doses, she said.
Pryde said it sounds as though there may not necessarily be less vaccine available, but there won't be more, either, which will have an impact on how many first doses can be administered.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 78 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.5 percent
Seventy-eight new cases emerged from 13,457 new tests on campus Monday, according to UI data updated Tuesday.
It's the largest single-day increase since Nov. 4, when the campus reported 80 new positive tests. Monday also marked the most tests processed in a day since 13,535 on Nov. 16.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate rose from 0.4 to 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 6,480 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 4,642 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 29: 10,491 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 10,364 new tests, 20 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 9,555 new tests, 19 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9,914 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan 1 No testing for holiday
REGION 6: Seven-day rates hold, hospitalizations continue to decline
Seven-day positivity rates remained unchanged Tuesday for Champaign County (3.8 percent) and 21-county Region 6 (3.6).
Down for the ninth straight day: the number of COVID patients hospitalized in the region. That number fell Tuesday from 119 to 117, the lowest point since Oct. 19.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Feb. 6).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23 5.3 percent
- Jan. 24: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 25: 5.2 percent
- Jan. 26 5.0 percent
- Jan. 27: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 28: 5.1 percent
- Jan. 29: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 30: 4.6 percent
- Jan. 31 4.6 percent
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Ford: 6.7 percent (—)
- Douglas: 6.5 percent (-0.7)
- Clay: 6.0 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois: 4.8 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion: 4.8 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 4.6 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt: 4.6 percent (-0.1)
- Cumberland: 4.0 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 3.8 percent (—)
- Clark: 3.8 percent (-0.3)
- Jasper: 3.8 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 3.8 percent (+0.3)
- Coles: 3.6 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 3.5 percent (+0.4)
- Edgar: 2.8 percent (+0.3)
- Fayette: 2.7 percent (-0.3)
- Effingham: 2.5 percent (-0.3)
- Macon: 2.4 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 2.2 percent (+0.3)
- Richland: 2.2 percent (-0.5)
- Lawrence: 1.2 percent (+0.1)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 57 new cases, 28 hospitalized
Of 4,110 new tests, 57 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 17,064.
Active cases were up by three (to 713) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from 24 to 28.
The health district is monitoring 940 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 37 from Monday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 284 active (up 15)
- 61821/Champaign: 62 active (down two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 54 active (down four)
- 61802/Urbana: 52 (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 51 active (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 43 active (down two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 42 active (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 27 active (down three)
- 61880/Tolono: 18 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 16 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 15 active (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 11 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (down two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (down one)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,556,283 tests
- 17,064 confirmed cases
- 713 active cases
- 16,239 recovered cases
- 112 fatalities
- 28 county residents hospitalized
- 22,347 close contacts quarantined
- 2,655 close contacts that became positive
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 24 new cases, 2,285 total
The number of new cases in Douglas County rose by 24 Tuesday, to 2,285.
The Douglas County Health Department is currently monitoring 212 active cases or close contacts of those who've tested positive.
How the new cases break down by age:
- A 5-year-old boy
- A 12-year-old girl
- Two 15-year-olds — one male, one female
- Two women in their 20s
- Two women and one man in their 30s
- Four men in their 40s
- Three women and two men in their 50s
- Four women in their 60s
- Two men in their 70s
CARLE: 54 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 2 in Bloomington
Ten of the 54 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 58 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday in Carle facilities, with 11 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had two COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney and Eureka Hospital each had one COVID patient, neither in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 67 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 62 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 56 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 27: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 29: 9 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 31: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,253 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 269 hospitalized patients have died.