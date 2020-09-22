TUSCOLA -- A man in his 60s was the seventh person to die of COVID-19 in Douglas County, according to the county’s public health department Administrator Amanda Minor.
The seventh death was reported Tuesday, along with six new cases that increased the total in Douglas County to 290.
Among the new cases Tuesday were two children -- boys ages 11 and 13, according to the county health department.
Champaign County:
Tuesday delivered another decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
From the 7,178 new tests reported in the county in the past day, there were 37 new positives, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Along with that, the number of active cases in the county fell to 327, compared to 347 on Monday and 382 Sunday.
The number of recovered cases rose by 57.
Of 4,336 total positive tests in the county to date, 3,989 cases have recovered.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to be four.