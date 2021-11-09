CHAMPAIGN -- Health officials reported another 85 COVID-19 cases in Champagn County Tuesday, and the number of currently-active cases in central Champaign continued to rise.
There were 571 active cases countywide, 21 more than on Monday, and 197 of the active cases were in Champaign zip code area 61820, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More Tuesday updates for Champaign County:
-- Total cases to date: 28,009.
-- New tests reported since Saturday: 10,421.
-- Close contacts in quarantine: 420, an increase of 13 over Monday.