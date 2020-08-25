CHAMPAIGN -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to soar, with a record daily increase of 86 on Tuesday.
Of the 2,061 total cases in the county, 311 were active, 75 more than Monday
Again, most of those active cases were added in central Champaign's 61820 zip code area, which had 202 active cases, 67 more than on Monday.
One bright spot: The number of people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 declined to two, one fewer than Monday.
The new cases were from 5,835 new tests reported in the past day.