Men in their 60s and 90s became the 124th and 125th Vermilion County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, local health officials announced Tuesday.
It's the second time in as many days the county's pandemic death toll has risen, with Monday's report involving a woman in her 70s.
"Our sympathies go out to their families and friends," Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Meanwhile, the county's COVID-19 case total rose by 14, bringing its pandemic total to 8,877.
With nine residents released from isolation, Vermilion has 250 active cases. Two COVID-positive residents are hospitalized.
How Tuesday's new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 70s
- One in their 60s
- One in their 40s
- Four in their 30s
- Two in their 20s
- One teen
- Three grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 323 active cases, 7 hospitalized
Of 2,906 new tests, 15 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,196.
Active cases were down by 51, to 323. Hospitalizations dropped by three, to seven.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 375, down by 46 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 88 active (down 18)
- 61801/Urbana: 43 active (down 7)
- 61821/Champaign: 39 active (down 13)
- 61802/Urbana: 36 active (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 28 active (down 5)
- 61866/Rantoul: 25 active (down 9)
- 61853/Mahomet: 23 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 14 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (down 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,726 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,988 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,339 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,996 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,652 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,267 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,214 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 546 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 307 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,089,843 tests
- 19,196 confirmed cases
- 323 active cases
- 18,735 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 7 county residents hospitalized
- 25,897 close contacts quarantined
- 3,108 close contacts that became positive
After two days of decreases, Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose Tuesday — from 2.7 to 2.9 percent — after new totals from April 3 (802 tests, 34 cases) were added to its total.
Here's look at Saturday's seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.6 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt County: 1.7 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois County: 2.0 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 2.0 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 2.4 percent (—)
- Douglas County: 2.6 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign County: 2.9 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie County: 4.1 percent (+1.3)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI TESTING: Seven-day rate holds at 0.16%
Twenty-three new cases emerged from 13,517 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.16 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,473.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 86 positive tests — 54 involving undergrads, 10 faculty/staff members, seven grad students and 15 classified as "other."