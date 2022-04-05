CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County fell by 82 Tuesday, to 175.
The current total includes 82 new cases added in the past day, out of 6,535 new tests reported, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose by one, to five.
Carle Health reported it was caring for 14 COVID patients throughout its system, 11 of them in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, as of Monday.None of Carle’s COVID patients were in intensive care.