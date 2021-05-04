Of 11,623 tests, just eight came back positive on the UI campus, continuing a string of days with new case totals in single digits.
The seven-day positivity rate held at 0.6 percent. The campus' pandemic case total now stands at 6,723.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 30 positive tests — 13 involving undergrads, 10 faculty/staff members, two grad students and five classified as "other."
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 5,460 tests, 21 cases
Of 5,460 new tests, 21 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,358.
Active cases fell by 20, to 395, while hospitalizations held at 10.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 87 (down 3)
- 61820/Champaign: 58 (down 5)
- 61802/Urbana: 45 (down 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 44 (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 44 (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 35 (down 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 29 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 13 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 (down 2)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 (down 3)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,049 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,189 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,526 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,113 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,744 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,355 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,331 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 575 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 314 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 8 case
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 19 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,333,644 tests
- 20,358 confirmed cases
- 395 active cases
- 19,818 recovered cases
- 145 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 516 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,731 close contacts quarantined
- 3,310 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate held at 4.0 percent after new data from May 1 (753 tests, 29 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 1.3 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 3.4 percent (+0.3)
- Moultrie County: 3.8 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt County: 3.8 percent (+0.5)
- Champaign County: 4.0 percent (—)
- Ford County: 5.6 percent (+0.4)
- Iroquois County: 6.2 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt County: 6.6 percent (+0.6)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.