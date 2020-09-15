CHAMPAIGN -- A day after Champaign County seemed to be making some strides in bringing its COVID-19 cases down, active cases were back up again Tuesday, especially in one central Champaign area.
One bright spot: The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with the disease again remained one.
Here are the latest numbers from Champaign-Urbana Public Health District data that is updated daily:
-- Total positive tests in the county rose by 136, for a total 3,811 to date.
-- Those positive tests were drawn from 9,088 new tests reported in the past day.
-- The number of active cases, which declined Monday, rose by 121 Tuesday for a current total of 406.
-- Of the total active cases, 241 were in Champaign’s 61820 zip code area, 75 more than the previous day.