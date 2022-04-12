CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County has about doubled since the start of this month.
There were 561 active cases as of Tuesday, 124 more than the previous day,according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 282 active cases on April 1.
Of the 4,944 new COVID tests reported Tuesday, 215 were positive.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by one overnight, to six.
More than half of the county’s currently active cases were in two ZIP code areas. Champaign 61820 had 250 and Urbana 61801 had 131.