CHAMPAIGN --Another Champaign County resident has died with COVID-19.
It was the fifth death reported in the county in the past two days, and the county's 102nd death since the pandemic began.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID also rose again Tuesday by two, to 30, after having dropped by two the previous day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The county added 29 new COVID cases Tuesday, raising the total to date to 15,457.
Active cases declined by 66 to 655.
Also down, by 221, was the number of close contacts currently in quarantine, which stood at 785.
The number of new tests reported Tuesday, 3,469, raised the total to date to 1,343,315.