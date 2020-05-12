Tuesday's coronavirus updates | Camp Drake closed for summer
Camp Drake is the latest casualty of COVID-19.
The annual and popular camps put on the by Boy Scouts of America will not happen this summer, Pairielands Council Scout Executive Jared White said, citing regulations and requirements related to COVID-19.
"It is just not feasible for us to hold our traditional summer camping programs this year," White said.
Refunds will be sent out around June 1, White said.
Camp Robert Drake near Catlin has been a favorite Boy Scouts stomping grounds since 1932.
"In my 27 years of being part of this great program, I never would have thought we would have no summer program," White said. "I have prayed that there would be a way to allow us to open camp this year. Currently there is not one."
MORNING BRIEFING:
— The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 32 Monday — the highest 24-hour increase to date — for a total of 298. An equal number (146) are considered active and recovered, with seven patients hospitalized.
There are now 82 cases linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Rantoul Foods, and 225 more employees remained to be tested Monday.
— The number of positive cases in Rantoul grew to 88, with the village’s 61866 ZIP code accounting for 17 of the 32 new cases reported countywide.
Rantoul’s total is more than twice that of the ZIP code with the second-most cases: Champaign’s 61821 with 40. That’s one more than Champaign’s 61820 and three more than Urbana’s 61802.
— Updates to models used by the state now show the virus peaking in Illinois in mid-June — a month later than was last announced, on April 23.
“In many ways, this news is disheartening,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “We have made great progress, but it’s forced us to remain at a moderated, though still high, level of key metrics for this extended period.”
— The central (that’s us) is outpacing the rest of the state in key metrics that will determine which of the four regions advance to Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois plan on May 29.
The central has the lowest positivity rate — 6.0 percent. Regions must be at or under a 20 percent rate and increasing no more than 10 points over a 14-day period.
— Public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state received 140 cases of the promising COVID-19 drug Remdesivir from the federal government, with each able to provide treatment to five patients.
The drugs were sent to 14 hospitals around the state by considering hospitalization and ICU data, as well as treatment of the most critically ill and patients of color.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 79,007 cases / 3,459 deaths
Champaign County: 298 (+32) / 6
Douglas: 20 (—) / 0
Ford: 14 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 31 (+3) / 1