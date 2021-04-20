CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added 55 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 4,644 new tests reported in the past day.
There was a slight dip in the number of currently active cases and an increase in the number of close contacts being quarantined, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Numbers to know:
-- Total cases in the county to date: 19,827.
-- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 11, down two from Monday.
-- Active cases: 442, down by two.
-- Close contacts being quarantined: 464, up by 33 .