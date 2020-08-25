Champaign County’s positivity rates remain low — 0.4 percent seven-day, 1.5 percent single-day — despite a record 86 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday.
Seventy of the 86 involved residents of central Champaign’s 61820 ZIP code, which includes much of the UI campus.
Sixty-nine of the 86 positive tests were residents in the 11-to-20 age group, which as recently as 10 days ago had 100 fewer cases than the 21-to-30 age group. As of Tuesday, 11-to-20 has the most confirmed cases in Champaign County — 514, to 505 among those between the ages of 21 and 30.
Champaign County surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases on Tuesday but saw its hospitalizations shrink again — by one, to just two total.
Of 2,061 total cases, 311 are now classified by C-U Public Health as being active — an increase of 75 from Monday. Recovered cases grew by 11 (to 1,730) while the county’s testing total was up by 5,835 (to 174,066).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 202 active (up 67 from Monday), 506 total (up 70)
- 61801/Urbana: 46 active (up four from Monday), 161 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 active (up two from Monday), 186 total (up three)
- 61821/Champaign: 12 active (up three from Monday), 325 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (up one from Monday), 255 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (up one from Monday), 104 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up one from Monday), 70 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 4 active (down one from Monday), 265 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Monday), 11 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down one from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (down one from Monday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 69 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 514 cases (up 69 from Monday)
- 21 to 30: 505 cases (up 11 from Monday)
- 31 to 40: 337 cases (up two from Monday)
- 41 to 50: 220 cases (up one from Monday)
- 51 to 60: 178 cases (up one from Monday)
- 10 and under: 132 cases (up one from Monday)
- 61 to 70: 96 cases (unchanged from Monday)
- 71 to 80: 41 cases (up one from Monday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Monday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Monday)
The 21-to-30 age group is the most tested throughout the pandemic, representing 27.0 percent of all tests in Champaign County. No. 2 on that list: 11 to 20 (20.3 percent).
VERMILION COUNTY: 16 new cases set single day high
Vermilion County reported a single day-high 16 positive tests Tuesday, pushing its total for the pandemic to 297.
Its seven-day positivity rate now stands at 2.7 percent, its single-day at 1.62.
The new cases involve:
- Four residents in their 50s
- Four residents in their 60s
- Two residents in their 20s
- Two residents in their 30s
- Two residents in their 70s
- One teenager
- One resident in their 40s
Two of the new cases are married, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Tuesday. Two others are family-related, and one resident who tested positive recently traveled to Missouri.
STATE: Pritzker enacts stricter mask mandate to protect ‘our front-line hospitality workers’
Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered a stricter statewide mask mandate covering bars and restaurants in Illinois as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Effective Wednesday all bar and restaurant patrons will be required to wear face coverings when interacting with wait staff or other employees. Masks will also be required when food or beverages are being brought to the patron’s table, when placing orders and when picking up carry-out orders.
“Illinois has had a mask mandate since May 1 this year, and in most establishments people are adhering to it,” Pritzker said during a COVID-19 briefing in Joliet Tuesday. “But it’s important that we treat hospitality employees just as you would in any retail store or establishment. This new requirement asks a little bit more of our residents dining out in order to protect their health and safety and that of our front-line hospitality workers.”
Pritzker was in Joliet Tuesday to discuss new restrictions being put in place in Will and Kankakee counties, which make up Region 7 in the state’s COVID-19 response plan. As of Saturday, Aug. 22, that region had seen the positivity rate rise for seven of the past 10 days and four consecutive days of positivity rates at or above 8 percent.
Region 7 is the second of the state’s 11 regions to have mitigation measures put back in place since the state entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan. Last week saw restrictions being reimposed in Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Illinois side of the St. Louis metropolitan area.
But the new restrictions in Region 7, which take effect Wednesday, are stricter than those imposed in Region 4, where bars and restaurants are still allowed to stay open for indoor dining until 11 p.m. In Region 7, bars and restaurants are being ordered closed to all indoor dining for at least the next two weeks.
Other restrictions in Region 7 that are similar to those in Region 4 include the removal of bar stools from bars to prevent close gatherings. Outdoor dining and bar service will be allowed but limited to table seating. Other mitigation requirements must also be met, such as mandates that patrons remain seated and groups of any size have reservations.
In addition, all bars, restaurants, gaming facilities and casinos must close by 11 p.m. Party buses will be closed and indoor gatherings will be limited to 25 individuals or 25 percent of a room’s capacity, whichever is less.
“None of these rules are intended to punish or irritate anyone,” Pritzker said. “They are imposed with a sincere desire to keep the people of Will and Kankakee counties safe and healthy.”
Those rules will remain in place for at least two weeks, at which point they may be lifted if the region’s positivity rate falls to 6.5 percent or less over a 14-day period. If the positivity rate hovers between 6.5 and 8 percent, the Department of Health will review the situation to determine whether more stringent restrictions should be imposed. If the positivity rate remains at 8 percent or higher, more restrictions will be imposed.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of Saturday, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate in Region 7 was 8.4 percent. In Region 4, it was 9.8 percent.
But the new Region 7 rules infuriated Republican state Sens. Sue Rezin and John Curran, whose districts include portions of Will and Kankakee counties. They accused the governor of caving to pressure from Democrats by allowing looser restrictions in Metro East.
“Why the double standard? Because Democrat elected officials from that region pressured the Governor to change this stance,” the two senators said in a joint statement. “Backroom political deals should not be how public health decisions are made. The same rules should apply to all regions, and they should be based on science, not politics.”
During his briefing Tuesday, Pritzker conceded that it was “a mistake” not to impose stricter measures in the Metro East region, saying, “I will readily admit that that was not a good idea, and it appears now that we want to put those mitigations in place exactly as we had originally intended.”
Pritzker said that the Metro East area is on a trajectory to have stricter mitigation measures put in place when the initial 14-day period expires on Sept. 2. According to a report in the Belleville News-Democrat, however, the administration had initially sought to impose those restrictions immediately, but backed off of that idea amid pressure from Democratic lawmakers and local officials from that area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Three new cases, 201 total
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas County grew by three Tuesday, to 201.
The new cases involve:
- A 15-year-old male
- A female in her 20s
- A male in his 40s
PIATT COUNTY: 76 total cases, three active
A Mansfield resident who was exposed to the virus in another county is Piatt’s lone new case over the past three days, health Administrator Dave Remmert said Tuesday.
That resident is also completing isolation in a county other than Piatt, Remmert added.
Of Piatt’s 76 total cases, just three remain active.
IDPH: Both state positivity rates at 4.1 percent
Of 40,859 new tests statewide, 1,680 came back positive Monday, a 4.1 percent rate. The state’s seven-day positivity rate also remained 4.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 29 coronavirus-related deaths, including one in Vermilion County that was reported Monday by local health officials:
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Jersey County: 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Massac County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s