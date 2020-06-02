Subscribe: Print or online
****
A light 24-hour stretch of testing led to a small number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County on Tuesday.
Of 132 new tests, eight came back positive. That’s a positivity rate of 6 percent.
Testing numbers should ramp back up today, when the free, state-run drive-thru site is due to reopen in the parking lot outside Market Place Mall. It was closed for two days in the aftermath of looting at the mall Sunday.
Testing is available without a doctor's referral or appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. (Enter the site from the south mall entrance of North Market Street).
Of Champaign County’s now-654 confirmed cases, 542 are considered recovered and 105 are active. Six residents remain hospitalized.
An updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health District data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 158 (up two from Monday)
— 61821/Champaign: 121 (up one from Monday)
— 61802/Urbana: 109 (up three from Monday)
— 61820/Champaign: 106 (up one from Monday)
— 61822/Champaign: 56 (up one from Monday)
— 61801/Urbana: 48 (no change from Monday)
— 61874/Savoy: 15 (no change from Monday)
— 61853/Mahomet: 13 (no change from Monday)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change from Monday)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change from Monday)
— 61880/Tolono: 5 (no change from Monday)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 4 (no change from Monday)
— 61849/Homer: 2 (no change from Monday)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2 (no change from Monday)
— 61843/Fisher: 1 (no change from Monday)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change from Monday)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change from Monday)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change from Monday)
****
IDPH: 1,614 NEW CASES, 113 DEATHS
For the first time in five days, Illinois’ 24-hour coronavirus-related death toll was back in triple digits on Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 113 fatalities, raising the total statewide to 5,525 since the start of the pandemic.
The state case count grew by 1,614, to 122,848, with labs reporting results from 16,431 new tests over the past 24 hours.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 7 percent.
Champaign County hasn’t reported a coronavirus-related fatality since May 12, when a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions became the seventh resident to die.
Tuesday’s newly reported deaths spanned 13 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Cook: 3 males 40s, 1 unknown 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 16 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 2 females 100-plus.
— DeKalb: 1 female 90s.
— DuPage: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 4 males 90s.
— Hancock: 1 female 60s.
— Kane: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Kankakee: 2 males 70s.
— Lake: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— LaSalle: 1 male 90s.
— McDonough: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— McHenry: 1 male 90s.
— St. Clair: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Will: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.
— Winnebago: 1 female 90s.