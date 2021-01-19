TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 508,732 of state's 1 million-plus doses administered
Region 6's seven-day positivity dropped for a ninth straight day, putting the area that covers East Central Illinois in position for a possible move to a less-restrictive phase as soon as this weekend.
The region advanced Monday from Tier 3 to Tier 1 of the state's mitigation plan, which brought with it the return of limited indoor dining. The next steep forward would be a move to Phase 4, where the region was prior to Nov. 20.
Among the perks of being in Phase 4: the allowance of gatherings of up to 50 people.
To get there, Region 6 must meet three metrics:
1. A seven-day positivity rate of less than 6.5 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF TUESDAY: Region 6 does not meet this standard but it's trending in the right direction.
Its seven-day rate fell from 6.7 to 6.5 percent Tuesday. If the rate continues to drop, and Region 6 meets the other criteria below, a move to Phase 4 could happen as soon as Friday.
The metrics the state uses to determine rates cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Jan. 16).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
2. Greater than 20 percent available and staffed ICU beds for three consecutive days on a seven-day rolling average.
AS OF TUESDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 220 consecutive days. The number now stands at 28 percent.
3. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF TUESDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard but only by a day.
It has now had declines in six of the past 10 days and could get to seven Wednesday.
A look at the past 10 days:
- Jan. 9 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 11: 184 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 12: 183 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 13 183 patients (NO CHANGE)
- Jan. 14: 181 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 15: 183 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 16: 181 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 17: 180 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 18: 180 patients (NO CHANGE)
POSITIVITY RATES: Champaign County seven-day rate falls to 5.5%
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell to its lowest point since Oct. 27.
The rate now stands at 5.5 percent — down overnight from 5.8 percent, its fourth straight day in decline.
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 13.0 percent (—)
- Jasper: 11.0 percent (+1.0)
- Effingham: 10.7 percent (-1.0)
- Clark: 9.8 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt: 9.1 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion: 8.7 percent (-0.4)
- Shelby: 8.2 percent (-0.2)
- Macon: 7.4 percent (+0.4)
- Ford: 7.0 percent (-0.5)
- Iroquois: 6.3 percent (+0.8)
- Richland: 6.1 percent (-1.2)
- Fayette: 5.8 percent (+0.6)
- Douglas: 5.7 percent (-0.6)
- Piatt: 5.7 percent (—)
- Champaign: 5.5 percent (-0.3)
- Clay: 5.4 percent (-0.4)
- Moultrie: 4.9 percent (-0.8)
- Coles: 4.5 percent (-0.3)
- Lawrence: 3.9 percent (-0.3)
- Crawford: 3.7 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 2.6 percent (—)
NOTE: If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.1 percent, down from 2.2 percent from the day prior.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 33 in C-U
The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Champaign County rose by one Tuesday, to 102, C-U Public Health reported.
Of 3,451 new tests, 29 came back positive in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 15,457.
Active cases were down by 66 (to 655) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by two (30).
The health district is monitoring 785 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 221 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 111 active (down eight)
- 61820/Champaign: 92 active (down six)
- 61822/Champaign: 89 active (down nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 72 active (down seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 56 active (down eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 50 active (down four)
- 61801/Urbana: 46 active (down three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 30 active (down four)
- 61880/Tolono: 28 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 18 active (down two)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (down one)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 6 active (down one)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 active (down four)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (down one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (down two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up two)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,343,315 tests
- 15,457 confirmed cases
- 102 fatalities
- 30 county residents hospitalized
- 20,140 close contacts quarantined
- 2,363 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 66 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 18 in Bloomington
Eleven of the 66 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 87 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Tuesday in Carle facilities, with 12 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 18 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had three (none in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19 66 patients, 11 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,081 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 238 hospitalized patients have died.
DeWITT/PIATT COUNTIES: 18 new cases in Clinton, 7 in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
DeWitt County recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday through Saturday, bringing its total to 1,185 and 20 deaths during the pandemic.
Piatt County had 14 new cases during that time period, and has totaled 1,229 cases and 11 deaths.
New cases by town:
DeWITT COUNTY: 20 NEW CASES
- Clinton, 18
- Kenney, 1
- Waynesville, 1
PIATT COUNTY: 14 NEW CASES
- Monticello, 7
- Bement, 2
- Mansfield, 2
- White Heath, 2
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 36 new cases, 0.4% seven-day rate
Thirty-six new cases emerged from 8,511 new tests Monday on campus, a rate of 0.4 percent, according to UI data updated Tuesday.
The seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
STATE: State's seven-day rate hits lowest point since Oct. 23
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based media partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The state’s COVID-19 seven-day average case positivity rate dropped to 5.7 percent Tuesday, the lowest it has been since Oct. 23.
The positivity rate peaked at 13.2 percent on a rolling average as of Nov. 13, and the entire state entered strict Tier 3 mitigations on Nov. 20. Since then, the positivity rate has been on a continual downward trend except for the two weeks following Christmas day when it rose from just under 7 percent to over 8.5 percent before beginning to fall again.
Hospitalizations for the disease continued on a gradual downward arc as well, decreasing for the eighth week in a row as of Sunday night after peaking the week ending Nov. 22.
There were 3,335 people reported hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday night, while there were 3,473 people hospitalized on average each night for the seven days prior. That marked a 7 percent decrease from the week prior and a 43 percent drop from its peak the week ending Nov. 22.
Intensive care unit beds have followed similar trends with 713 of them in use by COVID-19 patients Monday night and 728 in use on average each night for the seven days prior. That marked a 5.9 percent decrease from the week prior and a 40 percent decrease from the week ending Nov. 29, when there were 1,209 in use on average.
COVID-19 patients occupied 395 ventilators as of Monday night, or slightly more than the 389 that were in use on average the seven days prior. That number marked an 8 percent decrease from the week prior and a 44 percent decrease from the Nov. 29 peak.
Approximately 32 percent of staffable hospital beds and 29 percent of staffable ICU beds remained unused statewide. That surge capacity had dropped to the high teens for ICU beds and low 20s for hospital beds in December.
Deaths related to COVID-19 have significantly dropped this week as well, although those numbers fluctuate daily and are lagging indicators of disease spread. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 33 deaths Tuesday after reporting 50 Monday and 29 Sunday.
The state had reported single-day death counts exceeding 100 for 17 of the past 30 days, and has not reported a death count this low in a three-day period since the end of October.