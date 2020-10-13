CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added 43 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but the numbers of active cases and active close contacts in quarantine in the county both declined.
Total cases in the county rose to 5,331, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases declined by nine, to 306, and 235 close contacts of cases were released from quarantine. There were 845 close contacts remaining in quarantine.
Four Champaign County residents remained hospitalized from the disease, while the number of recovered cases in the county rose by 52, to 4,998.
Tuesday’s updated numbers included results from 16,695 new tests.