CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 80s became the 152nd Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the death -- one of three COVID deaths in the past two days -- Tuesday.
In other updates, the public health district reported 11 new cases out of 1,298 new tests from the past day.
Active cases continued to decline -- with 113 on Tuesday, one fewer than the day before.
More to know:
-- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID declined by one, to 14.
-- Close contacts in quarantine also declined, by 41, to 112.
-- Total COVID cases in the county to date: 21,058.