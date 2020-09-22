Of 7,178 new tests in Champaign County, 37 came back positive Tuesday, a rate of 0.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the third straight day, from 0.9 to 0.8 percent.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained four, while recovered cases rose by 57, to 3,989. Active cases shrunk by 20, to 327.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 174 active (down one from Monday), 2,017 total (up 21)
- 61822/Champaign: 28 active (down four from Monday), 306 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 27 active (down two from Monday), 401 total (up three)
- 61821/Champaign: 18 active (down five from Monday), 423 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (up one from Monday), 81 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 13 active (down one from Monday), 305 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (down five from Monday), 321 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (down two from Monday), 146 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (unchanged from Monday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (down two from Monday), 112 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Monday), 54 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up one from Monday), 21 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 11 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (down one from Monday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 12 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 4 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Man in 60s becomes seventh fatality
From our Deb Pressey:
A man in his 60s was the seventh person to die of COVID-19 in Douglas County, public health department Administrator Amanda Minor said.
The seventh death was reported Tuesday, along with six new cases that increased the total in Douglas County to 290.
Among the new cases Tuesday were two children — boys ages 11 and 13, according to the county health department.
UI: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
The UI campus’ seven-day positivity rate remained the lowest it’s been since classes started last month — 0.3 percent — after 10,474 new tests produced 42 new cases Monday.
The campus has now gone 13 days without a daily rate higher than 0.5 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,829 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,111 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: Seven-day positivity rate remains 4.4 percent
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 16 Tuesday, to 547.
Ninety-one cases are classified as active, with 86 isolating at home and five hospitalized.
The breakdown by age:
- One in 20s
- Three in 30s
- One in 40s
- Two in 50s
- Four in 60s
- Three in 70s
- Two in 80s
The county’s positivity rates are 2.16 percent (single-day) and 4.4 percent (seven-day).