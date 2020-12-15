This morning, the first Illinoisans received their vaccinations protecting them against COVID-19, and in the coming days, over 100,000 healthcare heroes will join them. Here at @OSFHealthCare Peoria, I was overjoyed to witness this new beginning for Illinois. 📸: @Ashlee_Rezin pic.twitter.com/TZJFPCEPnD— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 15, 2020
A woman in her 70s became the 76th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, the state department of public health reported Tuesday.
The death was the 18th this month in Champaign County and among 117 reported statewide Tuesday:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Champaign County: 1 female 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Cumberland County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 2 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Edgar County: 1 male 80s
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 80s
- Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Kendall County: 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lee County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s
- Massac County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s
- Ogle County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 2 females 70s
- Stark County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Woodford County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down to 9.1 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the sixth straight day, from 9.2 to 9.1 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since Tier 3 mitigations took effect last month.
Champaign County’s rate held at 6.8 percent, fourth-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Dec. 12).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.1 percent).
Side effects after getting a #COVID19 vaccine are normal signs your body is building protection. Side effects may even feel like flu and might affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Watch to learn more: pic.twitter.com/huQ3xNXo5n— CDC (@CDCgov) December 15, 2020
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 20.9 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 17.1 percent (-1.4)
- Richland: 16.7 percent (+1.1)
- Lawrence: 16.5 percent (+1.3)
- Cumberland: 16.3 percent (-1.0)
- Jasper: 14.8 percent (+0.2)
- Clay: 14.3 percent (-0.5)
- Clark: 13.4 percent (+0.1)
- Ford: 12.8 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas: 11.2 percent (+0.5)
- Moultrie: 11.0 percent (-1.0)
- Vermilion: 10.2 percent (+0.1)
- Shelby: 9.9 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 9.4 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois: 9.3 percent (-0.3)
- Coles: 8.8 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 7.1 percent (-1.2)
- Champaign: 6.8 percent (unchanged)
- Macon: 6.5 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 5.5 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 2.7 percent (+0.1)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.9 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 59 new cases, 871 now active
Of 4,899 new COVID-19 tests, 59 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,562.
Active cases in the county were down by 51, to 871. Recovered cases were up by 109, to 11,615.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,282 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 168 active (down 12), 3,993 total (up eight)
- 61821/Champaign: 136 active (down three), 1,513 total (up 12)
- 61822/Champaign: 93 active (down six), 1,188 total (up seven)
- 61802/Urbana: 88 active (down five), 980 total (up six)
- 61801/Urbana: 76 active (down seven), 1,125 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 67 active (down two), 1,068 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 67 active (down two), 665 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 48 active (down five), 383 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 26 active (down seven), 397 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (up two), 288 total (up six)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (down one), 124 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (down three), 136 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 9 active (unchanged), 49 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 active (down one), 61 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (unchanged), 51 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (up one), 89 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 3 active (unchanged), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged), 64 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged), 16 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (down one), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (up one), 27 total (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (down two), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,181,236 tests
- 12,562 confirmed cases
- 76 fatalities
- 22 county residents hospitalized
- 16,681 close contacts quarantined
- 1,755 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 25 of 92 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana in ICU
Twenty-five of the 92 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
The 25 ICU patients match the most since Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18.
In all, 129 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 33 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 27 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 10 (two in ICU).
Neither Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center nor Carle Eureka Hospital had any COVID patients Tuesday.
Here’s an overview of the daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 744 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 151 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Tuesday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 22 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — up by eight from Monday.
PEORIA: Pritzker lauds health care heroes, first to get vaccine in Illinois
Reports Peter Hancock, staff writer our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Five health care workers at a hospital in Peoria became the first people in Illinois to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, marking what Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike called “the beginning of the end” of the pandemic.
The vaccine, developed by the drug companies Pfizer and BioNTech, was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week and is now being shipped throughout the United States. Early studies have shown that after two doses that are given 21 days apart, the vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing the disease.
The FDA is also expected to approve a second vaccine from the drug company Moderna, possibly before the end of the week.
But Ezike said even as more vaccines become available, it will take several months to reach everyone in Illinois.
“I think most of 2021 will be spent in this effort,” Ezike said at the event at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. “But I'm excited for the engagement and for the support of the community to get this done as rapidly as possible.”
Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s own vaccination plan calls for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities to be the first in line for the vaccine.
“People getting vaccinated, particularly our health care workers, is an exciting moment,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “I hope that everybody will take note that you were part of this and witnessed this. These health care workers have been working all throughout this pandemic, taking care of people on the front lines. These are our heroes.”
In addition to the supply of vaccines going to the state, the federal government is also shipping vaccines directly to Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair counties.
Pritzker said he expects roughly 85,000 people in Illinois will receive their first dose of the vaccine this week. Those doses are being shipped to 96 hospitals in 50 counties that have had the highest death rates from the disease.
The release of the vaccine in Illinois came on a day when the state recorded another 117 virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 14,509.
IDPH also reported 7,359 new confirmed or probable cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours out of 92,922 tests performed. That moved the state’s rolling seven-day average case positivity rate down one-tenth of a percentage point to 8.6 percent. That rate has now been below 9 percent for three of the past four days.
As of late Monday night, 4,965 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the disease, including 1,057 in intensive care units, 598 of whom were on ventilators.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day positivity rate at 0.2 percent
Twelve new cases emerged from 7,660 new tests Monday on campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to UI data updated Tuesday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus now stands at 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 1: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases