TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 30.1% of Champaign County adults 16 and older have received first dose, 22.0% fully vaccinated
REGION 6: Hospitalizations fall again; Douglas no longer has highest rate
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate is now at its lowest point in 194 days.
Not since Aug. 27 has the rate been as low as it was Tuesday, when it dropped from 2.3 to 2.1 percent.
That matches the seven-day rate in 21-county Region 6, which remained unchanged for the third straight day.
Hospitalizations in the region were down by two Tuesday — from 52 to 50 — marking the lowest total since July 15, when there were 48.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through March 6).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.5 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
- Feb. 25: 2.6 percent
- Feb. 26: 2.4 percent
- Feb. 27: 2.3 percent
- Feb. 28: 2.3 percent
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 4.8 percent (+0.6)
- Ford: 4.4 percent (+0.1)
- Shelby: 4.3 percent (+0.8)
- Douglas: 4.2 percent (-0.5)
- Clay: 3.9 percent (+0.6)
- Coles: 3.5 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 2.8 percent (-0.3)
- Vermilion: 2.4 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 2.1 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 2.1 percent (-0.3)
- Jasper: 2.0 percent (-0.4)
- DeWitt: 1.6 percent (-0.3)
- Effingham: 1.6 percent (+0.3)
- Crawford: 1.5 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 1.5 percent (—)
- Macon 1.3 percent (-0.1)
- Edgar: 1.1 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 1.1 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (+0.1)
- Clark: 0.9 percent (-0.4)
- Richland 0.2 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 3 deaths, 21 new cases
Men in their 40s, 60s and 80s became the 132nd, 133rd and 134th Champaign County residents to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Tuesday.
Champaign County has reported five deaths in March.
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
Meanwhile, of 4,695 new COVID tests, 21 came back positive Tuesday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,439.
Active cases dropped by three, to 233. Nine residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health district is monitoring 333 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by five.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 76 active (down 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 27 active (up 3)
- 61821/Champaign: 20 active (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 19 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 16 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 16 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 8 active (up 1)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (up 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down 1)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,528 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,805 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,242 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,900 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,606 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,229 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,121 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 540 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,837,330 tests
- 18,439 confirmed cases
- 233 active cases
- 18,072 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 24,163 close contacts quarantined
- 2,916 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 23 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Twenty-three new cases emerged from 14,586 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 70 positive tests — 56 involving undergrads, five grad students, five faculty/staff members and four classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March. 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
CARLE: 23 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Five of the 23 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 31 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (one in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial Hospital and Eureka Hospital each had one COVID patient, neither in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,378 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 290 hospitalized patients have died.