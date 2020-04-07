Tuesday's coronavirus updates | Danville prison employee tests positive
An employee at the Danville Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Corrections said Monday.
No Danville inmates have confirmed cases.
Across the state, 41 IDOC employees and 101 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in 12 different facilities.
Because the Danville state prison has a confirmed case, it has been placed on lockdown, which means no visits are allowed and the only movement around the facility that’s allowed is for medical care.
The Danville prison houses about 1,700 inmates.
So far in Vermilion County, five people have tested positive for COVID-19, with the latest announced Friday.
More than 200 people have been tested in the county, the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency said Monday.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— More than a quarter of those in Champaign County who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 live in the 61822 zip code. While it doesn’t distinguish between active and recovered, a county map on CUPHD’s website shows that 17 of the 63 cases are from that Champaign zip code.
It’s followed by:
➜ 61821/Champaign: 10
➜ 61802/Urbana: 9
➜ 61801/Urbana: 8
➜ 61874/Savoy: 5
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 5
➜ 61820/Champaign: 3
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow: 1
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 1
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61880/Tolono: 1
— As of Monday, there were 12,262 cases in Illinois, including 307 deaths. The totals in surrounding counties: Champaign (63 casess/ 1 death), Douglas (10 / 0), Ford (2 / 0), Piatt (3 / 0) and Vermilion (5 / 0).
— Among the new wave of cancellations announced Monday: Rantoul High’s prom (scheduled for April 25), Danville American Legion Post 210’s 12th annual Car & Bike Show (scheduled for May 16) and all University of Illinois summer camps (set to begin prior to July 10) and UI events (until further notice).
— With Passover beginning Wednesday and Easter four days later, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated that in-person religious services are off-limits statewide. “This is one Easter, one Passover that you’re going to have to do something unusual,” he said.
