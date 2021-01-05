CHAMPAIGN — Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, and COVID hospitalizations more than doubled in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 19 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 10 more than the previous day.
The county’s COVID death toll now stands at 90.
In more updates for the county:
— 55 new cases were added Tuesday, raising the total to 14,247.
— Active cases were up by 20, to 659.
— Recoveries were up by 33, to 13,498.
— Close contacts of cases in quarantine rose by 107, to 1,051.
— 4,106 tests reported in the past day raised the total to date to 1,269,331.