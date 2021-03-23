TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Champaign Co. surpasses 60,000 first doses administered; Piatt now second among 102 counties in percentage of population fully vaccinated
After spending much of February with the area's highest seven-day positivity rate, Douglas County now has the lowest.
The rate dropped a full percentage point Tuesday, to 1.6 percent. That's down from 10.3 percent a month ago.
Of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, only two — Fayette and Lawrence, both at 0.5 percent — have rates lower than Douglas.
Tuesday's data brought mixed results for area counties, including Champaign, where the seven-day rose from 2.9 to 3.1 percent. Its last overnight decline came 11 days ago.
The new rates:
- Douglas County: 1.6 percent (-1.0)
- Iroquois County: 1.7 percent (+0.4)
- Ford County: 2.2 percent (-0.6)
- Moultrie County: 2.5 percent (-0.6)
- Piatt County: 2.5 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt County: 2.8 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion County: 2.8 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign County: 3.1 percent (+0.2)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 25 new cases, 242 now active
A woman in her 60s became the 137th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Tuesday.
The fatality is the county's eighth in March and 17th involving a resident in their 60s during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, of 6,043 new COVID-19 tests, 25 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,676.
Active cases dropped by seven, to 242, while COVID hospitalizations fell to eight.
The health district is monitoring 341 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 37 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61866/Rantoul: 36 active (up 5)
- 61820/Champaign: 35 active (down 5)
- 61880/Tolono: 26 active (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 17 active (down 6)
- 61821/Champaign: 23 active (up 3)
- 61864/Philo: 14 active (down 3)
- 61801/Urbana: 16 active (down 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (down 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (up 3)
- 61847/Gifford: 8 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (up 1)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (up 1)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,555 cases (up 4)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,899 cases (up 4)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,276 cases (up 4)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,925 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,616 cases (up 4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,242 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,155 cases (up 6)
- 70.01 to 80: 543 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,968,618 tests
- 18,676 confirmed cases
- 242 active cases
- 18,298 recovered cases
- 137 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 25,008 close contacts quarantined
- 3,011 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 11 new cases, seven-dau rate at 0.06 percent
Eleven cases emerged from 13,172 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
It ends the campus' streak of single-digit new-case days at 11, the longest stretch of the 2020-21 school year.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate now stands at 0.06 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 35 positive tests — 20 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, three grad students and four classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
CARLE: 21 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Three of the 21 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial and Eureka hospitals each had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,419 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 298 hospitalized patients have died.