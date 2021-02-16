TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 41,970 in Champaign Co. have received first dose (20.0% of population), 11,929 fully vaccinated (6.9% of vaccine-eligible adults)
Hospitalizations in 21-county Region 6 dropped for the 16th straight day, from 91 to 88, their lowest point since Oct. 12.
Also down from Monday: the seven-day positivity rate in Region 6 (3.7 to 3.6 percent).
Headed in the wrong direction: the seven-day positivity rate in Douglas County, which has jumped from 6.3 to 11.2 percent in five days. Douglas is the only county of Illinois' 102 with a seven-day rate in double digits.
Here's a look at Douglas' daily metrics for the past week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health:
- Reported last Wednesday: 12 cases, 69 tests, 17.4% daily rate, 7.1% seven-day rate
- Reported last Thursday: 4 cases, 106 tests, 3.8% daily rate, 6.3% seven-day rate
- Reported last Friday: 28 cases, 184 tests, 15.2% daily rate, 7.7% seven-day rate
- Reported last Saturday: 21 cases, 197 tests, 10.7% daily rate, 8.9% seven-day rate
- Reported Sunday: 24 cases, 232 tests, 10.3% daily rate, 9.3% seven-day rate
- Reported Monday: 12 cases, 122 tests, 9.8% daily rate, 10.0% seven-day rate
- Reported Tuesday: 11 cases, 89 tests, 12.4% daily rate, 11.2% seven-day rate
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Feb. 13).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 11.2 percent (+1.2)
- Cumberland: 9.3 percent (+0.9)
- Ford: 5.5 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 5.4 percent (-0.6)
- Crawford: 5.3 percent (-0.2)
- Coles: 4.3 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion: 4.1 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign: 4.0 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.0 percent (-0.3)
- Piatt: 3.7 percent (-0.6)
- Moultrie: 3.5 percent (-0.4)
- Clark: 3.3 percent (+0.2)
- Shelby: 3.0 percent (-0.3)
- Richland: 2.9 percent (-0.1)
- Clay: 2.6 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 2.5 percent (—)
- Macon: 2.1 percent (-0.1)
- Jasper: 1.8 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 1.3 percent (-0.6)
- Fayette: 1.0 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 0.5 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Total cases up by 73, active cases down by 11
Of 6,590 new COVID-19 tests, 73 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 17,609.
Active cases were down by 11, to 708. Hospitalizations held at 17.
The health district is monitoring 853 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 73 from Monday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 334 active (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 72 active (up five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 51 active (down three)
- 61802/Urbana: 49 active (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 34 active (down two)
- 61821/Champaign: 30 active (down seven)
- 61880/Tolono: 18 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (down two)
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (down three)
- 61864/Philo: 10 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (down two)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down two)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down two)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (down one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (down one)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,628,917 tests
- 17,609 confirmed cases
- 708 active cases
- 16,778 recovered cases
- 123 fatalities
- 17 county residents hospitalized
- 23,028 close contacts quarantined
- 2,732 close contacts that became positive
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 51 new cases, 0.5 percent seven-day rate
Fifty-one new cases emerged from 10,689 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.5 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
CARLE: 34 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Seven of the 34 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 43 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle facilities, with seven of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Eureka Hospital and Richland Memorial Hospital each had one COVID patient, none of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,296 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 278 hospitalized patients have died.