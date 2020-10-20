The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 22 Tuesday, to 577, as local officials continued to urge residents to take preventative measures.
Douglas has reported 220 newly confirmed cases and two deaths during the past two weeks alone, the county health department wrote in Tuesday’s update, adding: “As of 10/18/2020, Douglas County’s daily rate of positivity was at 12.3% with a seven-day rate of 13.4%.”
The latter is nearly three full percentage points higher than the rate in Vermilion County, which is in its third week on the state’s coronavirus warning level list.
Tuesday’s new Douglas cases ranged in age from 1 year old to two residents in their 80s:
- A 1-year-old boy
- A 12-year-old boy
- Two teens — a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male
- Two women and one man in their 20s
- Two women and one man in their 30s
- Two women and two men in their 40s
- Two women and two men in their 50s
- One woman and one man in their 60s
- One woman and one man in their 80s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 0.1 percent daily positivity rate
Of 5,868 tests, just six came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.1 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate dropped back down to 0.5 percent after one day at 0.6.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the metric the state will use to analyze Champaign County — is 4.0 percent.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) is 7.6 percent without UI tests.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained five.
— Active cases shrunk by 27, to 310. Recovered cases rose by 33, to 5,323.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by 96, to 1,049.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 68 active (down four from Monday), 2,563 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 66 active (down one from Monday), 406 total (unchanged)
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (unchanged from Monday), 424 total (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 34 active (down five from Monday), 549 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 31 active (down three from Monday), 399 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 23 active (down six from Monday), 530 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (down three from Monday), 215 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (up one from Monday), 114 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one from Monday), 139 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 4 active (down one from Monday), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down one from Monday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down one from Monday), 30 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (down one from Monday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down one from Monday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 696,296 tests, 5,661 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,725 close contacts quarantined and 912 close contacts that became positive.
UI: 10,611 tests, 18 cases
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained at its lowest point yet — 0.1 percent — for the second straight day.
Eighteen new cases emerged from 10,611 new tests Monday, a rate of 0.2 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,426 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,708 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
VERMILION COUNTY: 192 active cases, seven-day rate drops from 9.8 to 9.5 percent
Active cases were down by 32 and new cases were up 22 in Vermilion County, where the seven-day positivity rate now stands at 9.5 percent.
Eight residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19, county health Administrator Doug Toole reported.
How Tuesday’s new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Four in their 60s
- Seven in their 50s
- Three in their 40s
- One in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- One grade-school-aged child
FORD COUNTY: Two new cases linked to Piper City outbreak
The number of new cases in Ford County grew by five Tuesday, to 256. Of those, 176 are classified as confirmed and 80 are listed as probable.
The five new cases included two linked to a long-term care outbreak at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
Thirty-seven of Ford’s cases are active, with six residents hospitalized.
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 5.5 percent
Of 59,077 new tests, 3,714 came back positive statewide Tuesday — a rate of 6.3 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 5.4 to 5.5 percent. It’s the 14th straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday also reported 41 deaths:
- Boone County: 1 male 90s
- Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 2 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,261 people hospitalized (up 165 from the previous day), 489 patients in ICU beds (up four) and 195 patients on ventilators (up 16).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,883,314 tests, 350,875 cases and 9,277 deaths.
CHICAGO: Mitigation measures to be taken in Regions 7 and 8
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief at Capitol News Illinois:
Two more of the 11 regions of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan have reached a threshold necessitating increased restrictions, joining two other regions which remain above the key metric.
Will and Kankakee counties in Region 7 and DuPage and Kane counties in Region 8 will be closed for indoor service at bars and restaurants and will see capacity limits of 25 people or 25 percent of maximum occupancy among other restrictions. The mitigations will take effect Friday.
“Numbers throughout most of the regions are trending in the wrong direction,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at a news conference Tuesday in Chicago. “If your region does have the implemented mitigation measures, please, let's get on board and help our community to get back on track. It's been done before – we did it together as a state to get to Phase 4 (of the state’s reopening plan). Let's do what we can to progress further.”
She encouraged Illinoisans to get a flu shot to avoid further stresses on hospital systems, wear a face covering, keep a six-foot distance from others, wash hands regularly and keep to smaller groups.
The governor and health officials announced the mitigations as COVID-19 positivity rates remained on an upward arc in every region, including Region 1 of the reopening plan. That region, from Winnebago County to the state’s western border in northern Illinois, hit an 11.8 percent positivity rate — a new high — after its second week of increased mitigations.
Region 7 previously had mitigations in place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 18 after rising above 8 percent on Aug. 19 then falling to 5.2 percent on Sept. 28. After that, the rates began increasing in the region and statewide.
Asked why bars and restaurants continue to be hardest hit by economic restrictions, Ezike said they remain a key venue of spread, according to contact tracing efforts.
“When you look at the top three places that come up over and over, region to region statewide, it comes up as people's workplace, it comes up as school, it comes up as restaurants and bars,” she said. “So we're not going to not have people go to school — we're letting the local health departments and the school administrators decide for themselves what's appropriate regarding school. And then in terms of workplace, there are people that … cannot work for home. … So the next thing that we can actually act on is the bars and restaurants.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said guidance previously provided to schools by the Illinois State Board of Education should continue to be followed. That requires masking and six feet of distance.
Existing guidance for high school and recreational sports also remains in effect, while Pritzker said “we are going to be very careful about whatever guidance gets issued for school sports for the winter.”
The governor also said he is not considering a statewide stay-at-home order.
The regions that will be subject to greater mitigations by the end of the week include 33 counties and more than a quarter of the state’s population. Other mitigations include a ban on party buses and closure of casinos and gambling venues at 11 p.m., among others.