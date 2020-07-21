An employee at the Champaign Early Childhood Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission announced Tuesday.
"The center was not yet opened to students, so no children have been exposed," the RPC said in a statement.
The center will close for two weeks and not go forward with Monday's planned reopening. All staff members at that location will have to test negative twice for COVID-19 before being allowed back into the center, the RPC said.
"The RPC has implemented additional safety protocols including but not limited to checking the temperature of staff before entering our locations to make sure they are healthy, providing hand sanitizer, following social distancing protocols, increased disinfecting of surfaces and equipment, and wearing face coverings or masks in alignment with CDC public guidance," the RPC said in its statement.
"These extra precautions are in addition to the strict safety protocols already in place at RPC sites, such as regularly wiping down high-touch areas."
PIATT COUNTY: Three Monticello residents among four new cases
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Piatt County grew by four, to 29, the public health department said.
Nine of those are considered active, including the four newly reported cases:
- A 22-year-old man from Cerro Gordo.
- A 54-year-old woman isolating at her Monticello home. She was exposed to a confirmed case at her place of employment, officials said.
- A 35-year-old woman isolating at her Monticello home. lMost likely exposed at work, in another county as a healthcare worker, officials said.
- A 48-year-old man isolating at his Monticello home. Exposure was close contact of a confirmed case.
IHSA: Board meeting pushed to next week, pending guidance from IDPH, ISBE
Just in at noon from sports editor Matt Daniels:
The fate of fall sports for high school teams in Illinois is still undetermined.
And any clarity schools were hoping to receive on Wednesday about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their plans will have to wait.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement on Tuesday the scheduled IHSA Board of Directors meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, will be postponed until July 29.
The IHSA is set to take part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education on Friday, according to Anderson.
"We expect this meeting will provide important guidance on how the IHSA will proceed with fall sports," Anderson said.