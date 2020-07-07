A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions is the 16th Champaign County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Tuesday evening.
It’s the fourth fatality of a county resident in four days, the deadliest stretch of the pandemic locally.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 17, to 975, on Tuesday. It’s the fourth consecutive day the county has reported double-digit new cases.
Seven of the 17 new cases were in Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code, which has a county-high 210 confirmed cases.
Of the 974 total cases, 137 are considered active, up three from Monday, and 822 are recovered.
Six residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
The seven-day positivity rate was up two-tenths of a percent, to 1.9 percent. With 842 tests processed since Monday, the county’s single-day positivity rate was 2.0 percent.
Here’s the rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 25 active (down one from Monday), 171 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 23 active (up six from Monday), 210 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (up two from Monday), 63 total
- 61822/Champaign: 15 active (unchanged from Monday), 81 total
- 61843/Fisher: 14 active (down one from Monday), 17 total
- 61820/Champaign: 9 active (down one from Monday), 140 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active (down one from Monday), 15 total
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one from Monday), 39 total
- 61801/Urbana: 5 active (unchanged), 63 total
- 61802/Urbana: 4 active (unchanged from Monday), 133 total
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total
- 61840/Dewey: 1 (unchanged from Monday), 1 total
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 4 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 3 total
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 11 total
VERMILION COUNTY: 24 isolating at home
A grade school-aged child and a person in his or her 30s became the 77th and 78th Vermilion County residents to test positive for COVID-19, public health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Twenty-four of those cases have been reported in the last nine days.
How the county’s 78 cases break down:
- Released from isolation: 50
- Isolated at home: 24
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 2
Fifteen of the county’s cases involve residents between the ages of 20 and 29. Fourteen are between 30-39, 12 between 50 and 59, and 10 aged 19 and under.
FORD COUNTY: Woman in 20s tests positive
The number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by one Tuesday, to 41.
The most recent case involves a woman in her 20s, the public health department announced.
How the county’s 41 cases break down:
- Released from isolation: 31
- Isolated: 8
- Hospitalized: 1
- Deceased: 1
Sixteen of the county’s cases involve residents between the ages of 30 and 49 — eight 30-39 and eight 40-49.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 57th case confirmed
Douglas County now has 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after a resident in her 20s tested positive.
Of 2,139 tests processed, 2,081 have come back negative, the county health department reported Tuesday.
No tests are pending but one antibody test on a Douglas resident has been ruled probable.
STATE: 37 deaths span 14 counties
After back-to-back days of record low coronavirus-related fatalities — six Sunday, six again Monday — the state death toll rose by 37, to 7,063.
Tuesday’s newly reported deaths spanned 14 of Illinois’ 102 counties, according to IDPH:
- Cook County: 2 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s.
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
- Kane County: 1 female 70s.
- Kendall County: 1 female 90s.
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s.
- Madison County: 1 female 70s.
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s.
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s.
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s.
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s.
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s.
- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s.
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s.
- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s.
****
IDPH: Positivity rate down to 2.5 percent
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
The state’s rolling seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate ticked downward to 2.5 percent Tuesday as the state remained among the lowest in the Midwest in the metric.
That number was driven downward by one-tenth of a percent due to a 2.2 percent one-day positivity rate for tests reported in the previous 24 hours. There were 597 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday among 26,994 test results.
Hospitalization metrics remained near their pandemic lows at the end of Monday as well. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there were 1,385 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the fourth straight day that number was below 1,400 as it decreased slightly from the day before.
Of those patients, 320 were in intensive care unit beds – the second-lowest one-day total since the state began reporting the data daily on April 12. There were 153 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, an increase of two from the day prior when that metric saw its single-day low.