CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 hospitalizations declined on Tuesday as Champaign County saw its number of active cases rise a bit.
There were four Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, three fewer than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Carle Foundation Hospital was caring for nine COVID patients, two of whom were in intensive care, as of Carle’s most recent update Monday.
Here’s more from the public health district’s daily update Tuesday:
— Total COVID cases to date: 62,209, up 79.
— Total active cases in the county: 194, up 24.
— New tests reported: 9,213.