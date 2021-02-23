The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Tuesday for the 23rd straight day, from 68 to 65.
That matches a figure Region 6 last reached on Aug. 6 — 201 days ago.
Also down Tuesday: Region 6's seven-day positivity rate, which fell from 3.4 to 3.2 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Feb. 20).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.0 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 10.3 percent (+0.6)
- Cumberland: 6.5 percent (-0.5)
- Ford: 5.6 percent (—)
- Clay: 4.8 percent (-0.8)
- Clark: 4.7 percent (+0.4)
- Crawford: 4.4 percent (-1.3)
- Champaign: 4.0 percent (-0.2)
- Jasper: 4.0 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion: 3.8 percent (-1.7)
- Shelby: 3.5 percent (-0.3)
- Coles: 3.1 percent (-0.7)
- Piatt: 3.1 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt: 3.0 percent (-0.5)
- Effingham: 2.9 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 2.7 percent (+0.5)
- Edgar: 2.3 percent (+1.2)
- Iroquois: 1.9 percent (-0.3)
- Fayette: 1.1 percent (-0.5)
- Richland: 1.1 percent (—)
- Lawrence 0.8 percent (—)
- Macon: 0.8 percent (-0.3)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Total cases surpass 18,000
A woman in her 60s became the 128th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health reported Tuesday.
The death was Champaign County's 18th in February and 15th involving a resident in their 60s.
While the local lives lost have included residents in their 20s, 30s and 40s, all but 15 of the 128 have older than 60, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 80s: 39 deaths
- 70s: 32 deaths
- 90s: 26 deaths
- 60s: 15 deaths
- 50s: 6 deaths
- 40s: 5 deaths
- 30s: 3 deaths
- 20s: 1 death
- Over 100: 1 death
Meanwhile, of 1,180 new COVID-19 tests, 23 came back positive Tuesday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,001.
Active cases were down by 33, to 504, with 44 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations fell by two, to 11.
The health district is monitoring 596 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 115 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 223 active (down 18)
- 61801/Urbana: 59 active (down two)
- 61821/Champaign: 37 active (down two)
- 61802/Urbana: 37 active (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 28 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 active (down five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 17 active (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 14 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (down two)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,691,227 tests
- 18,001 confirmed cases
- 504 active cases
- 17,369 recovered cases
- 128 fatalities
- 11 county residents hospitalized
- 23,549 close contacts quarantined
- 2,828 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 25 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 7 in Bloomington
Four of the 25 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 33 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had seven COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23 25 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,330 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 283 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 32 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
Thirty-two new cases emerged from 13,860 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.4 to 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases