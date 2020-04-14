Subscribe: Print or online
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
For the ninth straight day, Illinois reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide total over 23,000.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,222 cases, including 74 additional deaths.
The state totals climbed to 23,247 cases (in 88 of 102 counties) and 868 deaths.
The newly reported deaths span 11 counties:
— Cook County: 1 male in his 30s, 3 males in their 40s, 2 females in their 50s, 3 males in their 50s, 1 unknown in his or her 50s, 1 female in her 60s, 5 males in their 60s, 5 females in their 70s, 3 males in their 70s, 2 females in their 80s, 5 males in their 80s, 3 females in their 90s and 1 female of 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male in his 30s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 male in his 70s and 2 females in their 80s.
— Jackson County: 1 male in his 70s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male in his 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male in his 50s, 3 males in their 60s, 1 unknown in his or her 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 2 males in their 70s, 1 female in her 80s and 4 males in their 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 male in his 50s.
— Monroe County: 1 female in her 80s and 1 female in her 90s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female in her 70s.
— Tazewell County: 1 male in his 80s.
— Whiteside County: 1 female in her 90s.
— Will County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 2 males in their 70s, 4 males in their 80s, 2 females in their 90s and 1 female of 100-plus.
DOG PARKS TO CLOSE
Dog parks in Champaign and Urbana will close effective Wednesday on the advice of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department.
At the Champaign Park District Dog Park, memberships will be extended for the amount of time the park is closed, to be determined upon reopening, the park district's Chelsea Norton said.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— What should Champaign County residents read into back-to-back days of low new case numbers — none Sunday, two on Monday?
“Public health non-pharmaceutical interventions work,” C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said, including “social distancing, testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.”
But the daily figures reported by local health officials may not stay that low, Pryde warned.
“We expect an increase due to holiday gatherings,” she said. “We will see that within the next week to 14 days.”
— Of Champaign County’s now 87 cases, 37 are considered active (nine of whom are hospitalized), 48 are recovered and two have died.
A map on CUPHD’s website shows two cases added to the zip codes with the most — Champaign’s 61822 (now 24) and Urbana’s 61802 (14). The two other zip codes with double-digit cases remain unchanged since Saturday: Urbana’s 61801 (11) and Champaign’s 61821 (10).
— On a day that the state reported 1,173 new cases and 73 fatalities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker wasn’t ready to schedule an end date for the state’s stay-at-home order.
He did, however, vow to ramp up efforts to handle unemployment claims, including establishing an outside call center with 200 agents, amid criticism from GOP legislators. (Story, B-1).
The process “has been a source of hardship for all too many Illinois residents, as it has been for dozens of states across the nation,” he said.
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois - 22,025 cases / 794 deaths
Champaign County - 87 (+2) / 2
Douglas - 11 (—) / 0
Ford - 4 (—) / 1
Piatt - 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion - 8 (—) / 0