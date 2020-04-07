Subscribe: Print or online
At today's daily briefing in Chicago, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,287 new COVID-19 cases and 73 additional deaths, including a Ford County man in his 80s.
That brings the totals to 3,549 cases, including 380 deaths, in 77 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Among the new cases: a member of J.B. Pritzker's staff, the governor announced.
Pritzker said the unnamed staffer's office wasn't close to his and that he himself hadn't been tested for COVID-19.
Reiterating the significance of his stay-at-home order on the warmest day of 2020, Pritzker said, "We have to be operating as if COVID-19 is not only in every county but every community."
The new deaths announced today include the Ford County man, as well as the fatality announced Monday by Champaign County health officials — an Urbana man in his 80s.
Twelve other counties also reported new deaths:
— Christian County: 1 female in her 80s.
— Cook County: 1 female in her 30s, 2 males in their 30s, 3 females in their 40s, 2 males in their 40s, 1 female in her 50s, 2 males in their 50s, 2 females in their 60s, 4 males in their 60s, 4 females in their 70s, 5 males in their 70s, 8 females in their 80s, 5 males in their 80s, 1 male in his 90s and 1 unknown.
— DuPage County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 80s, 2 males in their 80s.
— Kane County: 1 male in his 70s, 1 male in his 80s, 1 female in her 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female in her 60s.
— Lake County: 1 female in her 40s, 1 male in his 50s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 female in her 90s.
— Madison County: 1 female in her 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 female in her 70s.
— Monroe County: 1 male in his 80s.
— Tazewell County: 1 male in his 80s.
— Will County: 1 female in her 50s, 2 females in their 60s, 1 male in his 60s, 3 females in their 70s, 1 female in her 80s, 2 males in their 80s.
— Winnebago County: 2 males in their 80s.
DOCTOR TESTING TODAY ON CAMPUS
Dr. Tom Pliura is conducting COVID-19 testing outside his Campustown urgent care center, at the corner of Green and Wright streets.
Patients are being asked to register in advance at covidtest.center, get a confirmation number and remain in their vehicles with their windows rolled up until they are approached by staff.
Testing is being offered Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a CampusTown Urgent Care staff member said. Hours beyond Wednesday were unavailable.
This comes less than 24 hours after the LeRoy physician filed suit against Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde in connection with the drive-thru coronavirus testing he’s been trying to arrange in the local community.
The lawsuit seeks to prohibit Pryde — individually and in her capacity as the public health district’s administrator — from stopping Pliura’s plans to offer public COVID-19 testing.
Pliura had planned to begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the public last week at Champaign’s First Christian Church.
The church withdrew as the host site after conferring with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Pliura had been trying to arrange an alternate site, he told The News-Gazette on Monday.
He was recently in the process of making arrangements with The Home Depot to conduct the testing drive-thru in the parking lot of its Champaign store when the company was contacted by Champaign police about security and traffic arrangements, he said.
Pliura said he doesn’t know how Champaign police became aware of his plans, but the company had previously indicated to him, “we want to do this.”
“I’m done messing with this,” Pliura said.
DANVILLE STATE PRISON HAS 1 CASE
An employee at the Danville Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Corrections said.
No Danville inmates have confirmed cases.
Across the state, 41 IDOC employees and 101 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in 12 different facilities.
Because the Danville state prison has a confirmed case, it has been placed on lockdown, which means no visits are allowed and the only movement around the facility that’s allowed is for medical care.
The Danville prison houses about 1,700 inmates.
So far in Vermilion County, five people have tested positive for COVID-19, with the latest announced Friday.
More than 200 people have been tested in the county, the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency said Monday.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— More than a quarter of those in Champaign County who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 live in the 61822 zip code. While it doesn’t distinguish between active and recovered, a county map on CUPHD’s website shows that 17 of the 63 cases are from that Champaign zip code.
It’s followed by:
➜ 61821/Champaign: 10
➜ 61802/Urbana: 9
➜ 61801/Urbana: 8
➜ 61874/Savoy: 5
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 5
➜ 61820/Champaign: 3
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow: 1
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 1
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 1
➜ 61880/Tolono: 1
— As of Monday, there were 12,262 cases in Illinois, including 307 deaths. The totals in surrounding counties: Champaign (63 casess/ 1 death), Douglas (10 / 0), Ford (2 / 0), Piatt (3 / 0) and Vermilion (5 / 0).
— Among the new wave of cancellations announced Monday: Rantoul High’s prom (scheduled for April 25), Danville American Legion Post 210’s 12th annual Car & Bike Show (scheduled for May 16) and all University of Illinois summer camps (set to begin prior to July 10) and UI events (until further notice).
— With Passover beginning Wednesday and Easter four days later, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated that in-person religious services are off-limits statewide. “This is one Easter, one Passover that you’re going to have to do something unusual,” he said.
