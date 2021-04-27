TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 50.8% (87,716) have received at least one dose, 39.9% (68,900) now fully vaccinated
Of 4,292 new tests, 39 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,107.
Active cases were down for a fourth straight day — by 20, to 409. Hospitalizations held 14.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 102 active (down 13)
- 61821/Champaign: 79 active (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 53 active (down 3)
- 61802/Urbana: 42 active (down 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 35 active (up 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 28 active (down 4)
- 61853/Mahomet: 22 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (down 1)
- 61880/Tolono: 9 active (up 2)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 6 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (up 3)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (down 2)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,006 cases (up 8)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,134 cases (up 9)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,481 cases (up 6)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,080 cases (up 7)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,733 cases (up 7)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,315 cases (up 3)
- 10-and-under: 1,313 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 567 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 313 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases (unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 18 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,273,312 tests
- 20,107 confirmed cases
- 409 active cases
- 19,554 recovered cases
- 144 fatalities
- 14 county residents hospitalized
- 507 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,287 close contacts quarantined
- 3,258 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell for a second straight day — from 3.8 to 3.7 percent — after new data from April 24 (736 tests, 23 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Iroquois County: 2.8 percent (+0.2)
- Piatt County: 2.8 percent (+0.1)
- Vermilion County: 2.8 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas County: 3.1 percent (+0.5)
- Moultrie County: 3.5 percent (-0.5)
- Champaign County: 3.7 percent (-0.1)
- Ford County: 4.1 percent (-1.2)
- DeWitt County: 4.3 percent (-0.4)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 11 new cases, seven-day rate now at 0.14%
Eleven new cases emerged from 13,009 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate fell slightly, from 0.16 to 0.14 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,693.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 77 positive tests — 36 involving undergrads, 20 faculty/staff members, seven grad students and 14 classified as "other."