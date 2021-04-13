TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign County adults 16 and older, 44.6% (76,972) have received at least one dose, 32.6% (56,286) fully vaccinated
Of 8,306 new tests, 38 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,501.
Active cases were up by four, to 403. Hospitalizations held at 12.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 452, up by 10 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 89 active (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 85 active (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 43 active (down 4)
- 61822/Champaign: 41 active (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 34 active (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 26 active (up 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 22 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 16 active (up 3)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (up 1)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,819 cases (up 12)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,035 cases (up 2)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,394 cases (up 8)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,021 cases (up 4)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,681 cases (up 4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,281 cases (up 5)
- 10-and-under: 1,244 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 553 cases (up 2)
- 80.01 to 90: 309 cases (unchanged)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases(unchanged)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,151,866 tests
- 19,501 confirmed cases
- 403 active cases
- 18,960 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 26,316 close contacts quarantined
- 3,155 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate remained at its highest point since Feb. 21 — 3.7 percent, unchanged overnight — after new data from April 10 (777 tests, 32 cases) were added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.3 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion County: 1.4 percent (—)
- Douglas County: 1.9 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 3.2 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois County: 3.4 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 3.7 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 3.9 percent (+0.8)
- Ford County: 4.2 percent (+0.5)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 18 new cases, seven-day rate now 0.13%
Eighteen new cases emerged from 13,484 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate is 0.13 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,546.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 73 positive tests — 34 involving undergrads, 13 faculty/staff members, seven grad students and 19 classified as "other."