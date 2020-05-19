Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
CHAMPAIGN — The opening of a COVID-19 testing center outside Market Place Mall drew long lines Tuesday morning.
The testing — first-come, first-served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — is being put on by the Illinois Department of Public Health with the assistance of the Air National Guard.
Vehicles snaked around the mall leading to tents on the northeast far lot.
MORNING BRIEFING
■ The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County surpassed the 400 mark Monday, with the addition of 25 positive tests.
Of the now-412 cases, according to the C-U Public Health District:
➜ 217 are recovered.
➜ 188 are active.
➜ Four are hospitalized.
➜ One is in Gifford’s 61847 ZIP code, the 18th in Champaign County with at least one confirmed case.
➜ An area-high 109 are in Rantoul’s 61866, up six from Sunday.
■ Illinois crept closer to joining New York and New Jersey with 100,000 cases, but deaths were down in double digits for the third straight day. Of Monday’s 59 fatalities, 50 were residents of Cook County.
■ Signs at a “Reopen Illinois” weekend rally in Springfield — including one comparing J.B. Pritzker to Adolf Hitler — left the governor shaken.
“I have to admit, I am worried about my family’s safety,” he said, referring to images of “swastikas, pictures of (Hitler) and references to me and my family.”
Pritzker, a Democrat, also took issue with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Curran, who “actually called out Senator Dick Durbin’s home address and told people they should go to his house and surround it. That’s dangerous.”
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois: 96,485 cases / 4,234 deaths
Champaign County: 412 (+25) / 7
Douglas: 26 (—) / 0
Ford: 18 (—) / 1
Piatt: 7 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 33 (+1) / 1