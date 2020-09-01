UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS

Physicist Nigel Goldenfeld, who has helped develop models of the coronavirus on campus, said there were 367 cases identified by the entry screening from Aug. 15-24, which includes last Monday when more than 17,000 people were tested and 79 cases were found.

His team developed three models to estimate how many cases would be found on entry. The first predicted 198 cases, with a 95-percent confidence range from 72 to 414. The second predicted 270 cases, with a minimum of 180 and a maximum of 360. The third predicted 189 cases, with a minimum of 149 and a maximum of 230.

"The numbers from SHIELD are within the estimates of method 1 and 2, and without Aug. 24, within or very close to all estimates," Goldenfeld said, referring to the UI's testing and tracing program. "Without SHIELD, we would not have known about these cases and the public health officials would not have been able to move quickly."

But after the entry screening, there have been 318 more cases.

"This number is higher than we would like, and arises for the reasons that you wrote about today," Goldenfeld said.

Updated: Two students suspended at UI; more than 100 under investigation Some students who have tested positive have broken their isolation to try to retest and get a better result.

Campus officials said some students who have tested positive have broken isolation to to try to retest and get a better result.

Two students and one fraternity have been suspended for coronavirus-related violations, and another 119 students and 11 groups are under investigation.

And tests were taking longer than usual to process last week, as there wasn’t an even distribution of testing throughout the week, so students have been encouraged to change their testing schedule to Wednesday and the weekend. It’s also working on ways to speed up the test, with new robotics in the lab and a smaller test tube.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 56 new cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 56 Tuesday.

That made it 2,425 total positive tests in the county to date.

The positive cases were drawn from 3,262 tests done in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Active cases were up by 41 Tuesday, with 545 cases in the county now considered to be active.

Hospitalizations remained at two.

VERMILION COUNTY: Fourth death reported

A 68-year-old Vermilion County man who had been hospitalized for a week with COVID-19 has died, according to the Vermilion County Health Department. That is the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county.

There were six new cases reported Tuesday in Vermilion County, boosting the total to 336.

The age ranges of the new cases include one in their 20s, three teenagers and two pre-schoolers, and two of the new cases are family members of previously reported cases, according to the county health department.

ILLINOIS: 1,492 new cases, 39 more deaths

IDPH reported 1,492 new cases and 39 more deaths, including: