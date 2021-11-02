Oakwood is the latest school district to announce it’s shifting to remote learning and pausing all activities — through the end of the week — after “at least 11 students” tested positive for COVID, Superintendent Larry Maynard said.
Tuscola High and the DeLand-Weldon district did likewise for a week in October.
In other pandemic news Tuesday:
— Alexander’s Steakhouse has served its last porterhouse of 2021. Citing a familiar pandemic problem — “lack of staff needed to operate on a daily basis” — the longtime Champaign steakhouse announced it was shutting down until early 2022, when officials hope “the business climate will” improve and “people will be looking to work.”
— Urbana (pop. 38,336) is 24 positive COVID tests away from reaching 5,000 for the pandemic, with 58 of those active.
Where other Champaign County towns stand:
- Champaign: 13,337 (135 active)
- Rantoul: 2,369 (30 active)
- Mahomet: 1,907 (65 active)
- St. Joseph: 952 (21 active)
- Savoy: 876 (11 active)
- Tolono: 664 (8 active)
- Fisher: 405 (2 active)
- Philo: 260 (2 active)
- Gifford: 250 (2 active)
- Sidney: 201 (2 active)
- Homer: 187 (1 active)
- Thomasboro: 167 (2 active)
- Ogden: 160 (0 active)
- Dewey: 130 (7 active)
- Pesotum: 112 (0 active)
- Penfield: 85 (0 active)
- Seymour: 84 (2 active)
- Broadlands: 73 (0 active)
- Ludlow: 69 (3 active)
- Sadorus: 61 (0 active)
- Royal: 53 (0 active)
- Foosland: 50 (0 active)
- Ivesdale: 30 (0 active)
- Longview: 20 (0 active)
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of Nov. 2, 2021.

— The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by four Tuesday, to 13.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District also reported 47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Of the 27,542 cases to date, 351 were currently active, seven more than on Monday.
The health district reported 412 close contacts in quarantine, 40 more than the day before.
There were 8,185 new tests reported in the past two days.
I got my life-saving booster shot today — and millions of Illinoisans are eligible.
Anyone who got the J&J vaccine should get a second shot two months after their first. And if you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, get your booster six months after your second shot if eligible.