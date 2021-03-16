DEB PRESSEY: Market Place Mall testing site to cut back from 7 to 4 days a week
VACCINATION UPDATES: 20% of all Champaign County residents now fully vaccinated
The seven-day positivity rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois held at 2.0 percent, the lowest it's been since early July.
Hospitalizations in Region 6 were down by one, falling from 45 to 44. The total hasn't been that low since well before Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would be divided into 11 regions, back in mid-July.
Hospitalization data for each of the 11 regions goes back to June 13, when there were 46 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Region 6.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through March 13).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.0 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
- March 8: 2.2 percent
- March 9: 2.1 percent
- March 10: 2.1 percent
- March 11: 2.1 percent
- March 12: 2.0 percent
- March 13: 2.0 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 9.2 percent (-0.7)
- Edgar: 5.3 percent (+0.5)
- Piatt: 3.9 percent (—)
- Coles: 3.2 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
- Douglas: 2.8 percent (+0.1)
- Clay: 2.7 percent (-0.2)
- Shelby: 2.5 percent (-0.8)
- Vermilion: 2.3 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 2.1 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 1.9 percent (+0.1)
- Macon 1.7 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 1.7 percent (+0.3)
- Clark: 1.6 percent (+0.1)
- Richland: 1.6 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois: 1.3 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.2 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 0.7 percent (+0.1)
- Effingham: 0.6 percent (-0.4)
- Jasper: 0.4 percent (—)
- Fayette 0.1 percent (-0.1)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 23 new cases, 216 now active
Of 5,816 new COVID tests, 23 came back positive Tuesday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,625.
Active cases rose by five, to 216. Hospitalizations remained unchanged, at eight.
The health district is monitoring 454 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 107.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 66 active (down 3)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (up 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 22 active (down 1)
- 61821/Champaign: 17 active (up 3)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (up 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 11 active (down 1)
- 61864/Philo: 10 active (up 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 7 active (down 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (up 2)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (up 2)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (up 1)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,575 cases (up 2)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,869 cases (up 5)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,258 cases (up 2)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,918 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,617 cases (up 1)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,243 cases (up 4)
- 10-and-under: 1,131 cases (up 3)
- 70.01 to 80: 543 cases (up 2)
- 80.01 to 90: 307 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,906,695 tests
- 18,625 confirmed cases
- 216 active cases
- 18,275 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 24,641 close contacts quarantined
- 2,954 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 5 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Five new cases emerged from 12,411 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday. It marks the campus' fifth straight day with single-digit new cases.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 45 positive tests — 30 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members and seven classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
CARLE: 20 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 6 in Bloomington
Six of the 20 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 27 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had six COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,400 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 293 hospitalized patients have died.