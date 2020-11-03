On the day COVID-19 mitigation measures took effect across the area, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose again — from 9.5 to 9.9 percent.
For the restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Tuesday are through Oct. 31) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.6 percent, up overnight from 3.3 percent).
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day.
Cumberland County still has the top rate in the region but it was down significantly after two of 20 tests came back positive on Oct. 31 (10.0 percent) — compared to a week earlier, when 16 of 22 tests were positive (72.7 percent).
- Cumberland: 17.3 percent (-8.6%)
- Macon: 15.4 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 14.5 percent (+0.8)
- Douglas: 13.9 percent (unchanged)
- Coles: 12.9 percent (-1.4)
- Clay: 12.6 percent (+2.5)
- Shelby: 12.6 percent (-1.5)
- Vermilion: 12.0 percent (+1.1)
- Iroquois: 10.9 percent (+1.0)
- Jasper: 8.8 percent (+2.0)
- Crawford: 8.7 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie: 8.3 percent (+1.1)
- Clark: 7.9 percent (-0.2)
- Lawrence: 7.8 percent (+1.6)
- DeWitt: 7.7 percent (+0.8)
- Piatt: 6.6 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 6.5 percent (+0.9)
- Ford: 6.2 percent (-0.2)
- Richland: 5.8 percent (+0.6)
- Fayette: 4.4 percent (-0.4)
- Edgar: 3.4 percent (-0.3)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.4 percent, up overnight from 1.2 percent.
VERMILION COUNTY: Hospitalizations increase by four, to 19
Nineteen Vermilion County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, up four overnight, the local health department reported Tuesday.
Vermilion’s active case count also grew — from 178 to 200 — with 50 new positive tests added Tuesday.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Three residents in their 80s
- Three in their 70s
- 10 in their 60s
- Six in their 50s
- Eight in their 40s
- Seven in their 30s
- Five in their 20s
- Six teens
- Two grade-school-aged children
Also, due to a reporting error, the number of fatalities in the county over the course of the pandemic has been cut by one, to 13, county heath Administrator Doug Toole said Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Six hospitalized, 68 new recovered cases
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 30 Tuesday, to 6,618.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 was down one overnight, to six.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 6,022 (up 68) to 521 (down 17).
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by 184, to 1,762.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 166 active (down two from Monday), 2,809 total (up eight)
- 61821/Champaign: 72 active (down five from Monday), 686 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 47 active (down one from Monday), 541 total (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 47 active (up two from Monday), 514 total (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 45 active (unchanged from Monday), 608 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 active (down one from Monday), 450 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 21 active (down two from Monday), 266 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 16 active (up three from Monday), 162 total (up four)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 16 active (down four from Monday), 150 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 14 active (down one from Monday), 102 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (down one from Monday), 60 total (one case removed from total)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (down one from Monday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged from Monday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (down one from Monday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged from Monday), 37 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up one from Monday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (down two from Monday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down one from Monday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 826,901 tests
- 6,618 confirmed cases
- 29 fatalities
- 10,388 close contacts quarantined
- 1,085 close contacts that became positive
PIATT COUNTY: Woman in her 60s is third fatality in two weeks
A woman in her 60s became the third Piatt County resident to lose her life to COVID-19, the local health department confirmed Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County now stands at 319, after the Dewitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department released three days' worth of cases Tuesday afternoon:
— Saturday: 3 new cases in Cisco, 2 in Atwood, 2 in Cerro Gordo, 2 in Monticello.
— Sunday: 2 new cases in Monticello, 2 in Cerro Gordo, 1 in Cisco, 1 in Atwood.
— Monday: 2 new cases in Monticello, 2 in Cerro Gordo.
FORD COUNTY: No new case data available
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Ford County Public Health Department provided an update on the lack of new case data for the past week.
It read: "As announced on October 29th, we are currently unable to provide COVID-19 data for Ford County. This is due to an issue we are experiencing with the state reporting system. A press release and infographic reporting COVID-19 data will be released as soon as this matter is resolved. We apologize for any confusion and are working to get you the latest COVID-19 information for Ford County as soon as possible."
IDPH: 6,516 new cases, 68 fatalities
Of 82,435 tests, 6,516 came back positive statewide Tuesday, a rate of 7.9 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 8.2 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 68 fatalities:
- Adams County: 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 90s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 100+
- Lee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Madison County: 3 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Marshall County: 1 female 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Mercer County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s
- Warren County: 1 female 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 100+
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 100-plus
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 3,594 people hospitalized, 755 patients in ICU beds and 326 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,958,856 tests, 430,018 cases and 9,878 deaths.