CHAMPAIGN — Several cases of the more contagious COVID-19 B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Champaign County, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced Tuesday.
Early studies have found this variant spreads more easily, but the same protective measures followed throughout the pandemic, including mask wearing and social distancing, will also help guard against the variant, acording to public health.
In other updates, another three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Champaign County Tuesday, with the death toll in the county now at 112.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District also reported 50 new cases, boosting the total to 16,471.
Of those, 585 were active, 24 fewer active cases than on Monday.
The health district had 903 close contacts of cases in quarantine, 25 more than the day before.