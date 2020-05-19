Subscribe: Print or online
****
37 NEW CASES A SINGLE-DAY HIGH
On the day that a free testing site opened at Market Place mall, Champaign County reported its highest single-day number of newly confirmed cases — 37.
Of the county's now 449 confirmed cases, 223 are considered recovered and 219 are active.
The number of hospitalized residents increased for the second straight day, this time from four to five.
****
SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT LANDS $58,008 CORONAVIRUS FUNDING
The Champaign County Sheriff's Department has secured a $58,008 grant from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) announced this afternoon.
The program allows units of local government to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
“Our first responders deserve to have the resources they need to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Davis said in a statement. “These funds will help protect them and everyone they serve against the virus. This is another example of federal funding directly supporting local government."
****
HOSPITALIZATIONS, OTHER METRICS DOWN STATEWIDE
As of midnight, there were 4,002 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest since there were 4,091 hospitalized on April 12.
There were 993 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, the first time that number fell below 1,000 during the two-plus-month period of daily updates.
There were 576 COVID-19 patients on ventilators — the first time that number fell below 600 in the period.
“This just solidifies these measures have been working, both the stay-at-home, both the masking, both the social distancing," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said today. "All of those things are affected and that's why we've got numbers that are improving."
****
MADIGAN: MASKS AMONG THE MUSTS DURING SESSION
Ahead of a three-day special legislative session Wednesday, Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan issues the following statement:
"Last week when I announced the House would return to Springfield, I asked all members to commit to safety precautions approved and guided by the Illinois Department of Public Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. I strongly believe these safety precautions are critical for us to gather in Springfield in a way that minimizes the risk of the infection among House members, their families, staff, the public, and subsequently in their home communities.
“Taking into account the shared concerns of House members, I am proposing we move to adopt changes to the House rules that require members, staff and the public to wear masks, submit to temperature checks prior to entering the building each day and observe social distancing guidelines outlined by public health experts while inside the Bank of Springfield Center.
"The House will take up this rule change immediately upon convening Wednesday. After the motion passes, any member in violation of the rule change will face discipline, including potentially being removed from the chamber by a vote of the House. This is not an action I take lightly, but when it comes to the health and safety of members, their families, staff and the communities they represent, it is the right and prudent thing to do.
“Staff and members of the public not observing the rules will be asked to leave the premises immediately.
“I look forward to focusing on the critical work needed to ensure our state can continue to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis and provide relief to people struggling around the state and not on needless distractions.”
****
LOCAL HOUSING AUTHORITY LANDS $88,883 GRANT
The Housing Authority of Champaign County will receive $88,883 in CARES Act funding, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) announced today.
It's one of three grants awarded in Davis' district, with others going to the Springfield Housing Authority ($165,986) and the Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington ($18,433).
"Public housing authorities across my district serve some of our most vulnerable population and this supplemental funding will help them protect residents and needs that have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic," Davis said in a statement. "This is another example of the federal government supporting local government during this crisis."
****
4 IN ISOLATION IN FORD COUNTY
Ford County is reporting no newly confirmed cases today. Its total stands at 18.
Of those, 13 have been released from isolation, four remain in isolation and one resident has died.
****
WHAT CHANGES IN PHASE 3
All four regions of the state remain on track to advance to Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase Restore Illinois plan in 10 days.
"That's terrific," Pritzker said during today's daily briefing.
If that remains the case on May 29, the following will be allowed:
1. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity limits and other precautions.
Pritzker said today that guidelines on those limits and precautions will be made public "in the coming days."
2. Health/fitness clubs can provide outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training but cannot open for indoor activities.
3. As has been the case in the current Phase 2, all gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed, with face coverings and social distancing “the norm.”
That number goes up to 50 in Phase 4.
Restaurants and bars can continue to offer to-go or delivery service but won't be permitted to seat and serve customers (up to a certain capacity) until Phase 4.
To advance from Phase 3 to 4, a combination of three things must happen:
1. A region must be at or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period.
2. A region can’t have an overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days.
3. A region must have available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.
A combination of the following factors could cause a region to move backwards:
1. A sustained rise in positivity rate.
2. A sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness.
3. A reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities.
4. A significant outbreak in the region that threatens the health of the region.
****
98,030 TOTAL CASES, 4,379 DEATHS
After three straight days in double digits, Illinois' 24-hour coronavirus-related death toll was back over 100 today.
Ezike said during this afternoon’s COVID-19 daily briefing that 146 Illinoisans had died since Monday. That sends Illinois’ total to 4,379.
Without the stay-at-home order, Ezike said, “we could have seen tens of thousands of deaths.”
The number of newly confirmed cases was 1,545, for a total of 98,030.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,443 specimens for a total of 621,684. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate, for May 10-16, is 14 percent.
The newly reported fatalities spanned 17 Illinois counties:
— Coles County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s.
— Cook County: 3 females 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 12 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 8 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100-plus.
— DeKalb County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Iroquois County: 1 male 60s.
— Kane County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Kankakee County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s.
— Kendall County: 1 male 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Madison County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s.
— McDonough County: 1 male 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s.
— Rock Island County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Whiteside County: 1 female 100-plus.
— Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s.
****
MARKET PLACE MALL TESTING SITE OPENS
The opening of a COVID-19 testing center outside Market Place Mall drew long lines Tuesday morning.
The testing — first-come, first-served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — is being put on by the Illinois Department of Public Health with the assistance of the Air National Guard.
Vehicles snaked around the mall leading to tents on the northeast far lot.
MORNING BRIEFING
■ The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County surpassed the 400 mark Monday, with the addition of 25 positive tests.
Of the now-412 cases, according to the C-U Public Health District:
➜ 217 are recovered.
➜ 188 are active.
➜ Four are hospitalized.
➜ One is in Gifford’s 61847 ZIP code, the 18th in Champaign County with at least one confirmed case.
➜ An area-high 109 are in Rantoul’s 61866, up six from Sunday.
■ Illinois crept closer to joining New York and New Jersey with 100,000 cases, but deaths were down in double digits for the third straight day. Of Monday’s 59 fatalities, 50 were residents of Cook County.
■ Signs at a “Reopen Illinois” weekend rally in Springfield — including one comparing J.B. Pritzker to Adolf Hitler — left the governor shaken.
“I have to admit, I am worried about my family’s safety,” he said, referring to images of “swastikas, pictures of (Hitler) and references to me and my family.”
Pritzker, a Democrat, also took issue with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Curran, who “actually called out Senator Dick Durbin’s home address and told people they should go to his house and surround it. That’s dangerous.”
BY THE NUMBERS:
Illinois: 96,485 cases / 4,234 deaths
Champaign County: 412 (+25) / 7
Douglas: 26 (—) / 0
Ford: 18 (—) / 1
Piatt: 7 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 33 (+1) / 1