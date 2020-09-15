Both the grade school and high school in St. Joseph have confirmed cases of COVID-19, N-G correspondent Nora Maberry-Daniels reports.
Families with students at St. Joseph Grade School and St. Joseph-Ogden High School were informed of the news in separate letters Tuesday.
The grade school case involves a student who “came down with symptoms over the weekend and has not been in school this week,” Superintendent Todd Pence wrote.
“Due to social distancing in our classrooms, the rest of the students in class will not have to be quarantined,” Pence added. “The remaining students in the classroom are being moved to an empty classroom until the current classroom is deep cleaned. We have identified a few students that were in close proximity to the student while on the school bus. We have contacted all of the parents of these students. These parents will also be contacted by CUPHD who will determine the length of their quarantine.”
For the second time in as many weeks, SJ-O Superintendent Brian Brooks also informed families, students and staff of a positive test from the weekend.
“We were notified late yesterday, and the student has not been in school since last week. This is not related to the previous student case,” Brooks wrote.
“We did have a few students who have been identified as having prolonged close contact to this particular COVID-19 case. Those students have been placed in a 14-day quarantine to assist in preventing further spread of COVID-19 within SJO. Those families have already been contacted.”
COVID-19 cases have cropped up at schools across the area in recent weeks:
— On Monday, students at Salt Fork High School resumed in-person classes after two weeks of remote learning following four confirmed cases. It was a “smooth day back,” Superintendent Phil Cox reported.
— After recording four positive tests for COVID-19 last week, the Blue Ridge school district announced Friday it would shift to all-remote learning through at least Sept. 25.
— Oakwood Grade School closed for three days — Aug. 31, Sept. 1-2 — after three positive cases were confirmed. The school reopened for in-person instruction on Sept. 3, with Superintendent Larry Maynard writing in a letter to families and staff: “According to the Vermilion County Department of Public Health, our quick responsiveness to the concern and our temporary closure of in-person instruction at Oakwood Grade School was a helpful precautionary measure of prevention that has successfully helped mitigate this situation.”
— On Sept. 6, Cerro Gordo officials announced that the high school classes was shifting to remote learning until at least Sept. 21 after seven people tested positive for COVID-19. Four were reported on Sept. 3-4, with another three on Sept. 5-6.
— On Sept. 4, families in the Mahomet-Seymour school district were informed that a Lincoln Trail Elementary teacher and Middletown Prairie Elementary student had tested positive, leading to 18 people being quarantined.
Two weeks earlier, on the first day of classes, two Middletown Prairie students tested positive.
— On Sept. 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda announced that a high school student tested positive. Superintendent Cliff McClure sent a similar note to families on Aug. 21, when a fourth-grader at Clara Peterson Elementary gave the district its first confirmed case.
— On Aug. 28, families and staff were notified of a student testing positive at Rantoul High.
A day later, it was revealed that two students at Rantoul’s J.W. Eater Junior High had tested positive but that no other students or staff were at risk from being in close contact with either case, according to Principal Scott Woods.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 136 new positive tests
A day after Champaign County seemed to be making some strides in bringing its COVID-19 cases down, active cases were back up again Tuesday, especially in one central Champaign area.
One bright spot: The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with the disease again remained one.
Here are the latest numbers from Champaign-Urbana Public Health District data that is updated daily:
— Total positive tests in the county rose by 136, for a total 3,811 to date.
— Those positive tests were drawn from 9,088 new tests reported in the past day.
— The number of active cases, which declined Monday, rose by 121 Tuesday for a current total of 406.
— Of the total active cases, 241 were in Champaign’s 61820 zip code area, 75 more than the previous day.