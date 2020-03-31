For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
In his daily briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that his stay-at-home order would remain in place at least through the end of April.
“We must not let up now,” said Pritzker, whose lockdown started at 5 p.m. March 21 and keeps all non-essential businesses closed.
Also, 937 more people in Illinois have confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 26 more people have died from the disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday.
Across the state, 5,994 have now been infected, and 99 have died. As of today, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
The IDPH also reported that there are now 26 confirmed cases in Champaign County, up two from Monday.
SCHLARMAN ON HOLD THROUGH APRIL 30
Schlarman Academy on Tuesday became the first area high school to announce it is postponing athletic events beyond the current IHSA-mandated April 7 timeline.
The school's athletics Twitter account posted the following message: "Due to recent updates on Covid-19, @SchlarmanAcadmy athletic events, activities and practices have now been postponed through April 30th. Further updates to come."
April 8 still is the listed target date for IHSA spring athletic events to resume, though actions such as Chicago Public Schools being closed through April 20 suggest not all institutions will adhere to that timeframe if it remains in place.
VERMILION COUNTY REPORTS 1ST CASE
Vermilion County has its first positive COVID-19 case, according to Doug Toole, administrator of the county health department.
The person who tested positive is a Vermilion County resident in his or her 20s who is currently hospitalized in Champaign County.
The health department didn’t say whether the patient is a man or woman.
The Vermilion County Health Department’s communicable disease staff will begin its surveillance investigation, finding who the patient lives with, works with and spends time with so that determinations can be made about who needs to be fast-tracked for testing, Toole said.
“We are asking residents to continue to be vigilant. Practice social distancing, stay home unless necessary to leave, and wash hands frequently,” he said. “We have been preparing for this, and have been taking actions to try to minimize COVID-19’s impact on the community.”
MORNING BRIEFING
— On the day that Champaign County’s coronavirus case total grew by three, to 24 — males in their 80s and 40s and a female in her 30s — Ford County reported its first case, involving a man in his 70s who was hospitalized Monday.
— Asked about possibly extending his stay-at-home order beyond April 7, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: “Because there’s so much we just don’t know ... I would say it’s something we have to consider, whether to extend and for how long.”
— Supplies to help with home learning are headed to 3,224 students in Urbana and 5,439 in Champaign, courtesy of a $4,000 grant from the recently formed COVID-19 Relief Fund and $1,000 from the CU Schools Foundation.
— Carle says there is no one-size-fits-all set of criteria for who will get tested locally. Anyone with a COVID-19 symptom is instead being urged to call a local hotline to be triaged on the phone, then await doctors’ instructions.
— The local COVID-19 hotlines those with any symptoms are being pointed to:
➜ Christie Clinic: 217-366-4070
➜ Carle: 217-902-6100
➜ OSF: 833-673-5669
➜ Health district: 217-239-7877