CHAMPAIGN -- With thousands of new test results Tuesday, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County was confined to six.
That bumped up the total number of cases in the county to 5,661, with 5,868 new test results reported, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases in the county were down by 27, with 310 cases remaining active, and close contacts of cases currently in quarantine declined by 96, to 1,049.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained five.