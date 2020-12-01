CHAMPAIGN -- Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, and COVID hospitalizations also rose Tuesday.
The latest fatalities were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
To date, 60 people have died of COVID in the county.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by six Tuesday, to 23.
The health district also added 95 new COVID cases Tuesday, raising the total to 10,953.
Of the total, 867 cases were currently active, down 57 from Monday, and 10,026 were recovered, up 150 from the previous day.
There were 1,640 active close contacts in quarantine, six fewer than on Monday.