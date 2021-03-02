TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Champaign County nears 50,000 first doses, tops 30,000 second doses; Piatt leads area in first shots administered — 26.2% of population
DANVILLE: 3 prison staffers, 1 inmate have active cases
Of 1,119 Danville Correctional Center inmates and staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, all but four have now recovered.
New state data showed the Vermilion County prison with one active case among inmates and three among staff.
Danville's 966 confirmed inmate cases are the second-most of any state-run prison in Illinois for the pandemic.
No. 1: Lawrence CC with 986.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rates continue downhill trend
Another day, another drop in seven-day positivity rates:
— Champaign County's rate fell from 2.6 to 2.5 percent Tuesday, the lowest it's been since Oct. 1.
— The rate for the 21-county region that includes Champaign and 20 other neighboring counties dropped from 2.4 to 2.3 percent, its lowest point since July 16.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the region remained unchanged for the third straight day, at 63.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Feb. 27).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.3 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
- Feb. 24: 2.8 percent
- Feb. 25: 2.6 percent
- Feb. 26: 2.4 percent
- Feb. 27 2.3 percent
#DYK? As of March 1, 2021, 15.3% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Track vaccination progress at the national and state or territorial level on CDC’s COVID Data Tracker: https://t.co/84oerWgCSR. pic.twitter.com/LWdwSGe6E2— CDC (@CDCgov) March 2, 2021
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 5.4 percent (-0.9)
- Ford: 5.3 percent (+0.3)
- Cumberland: 4.9 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt: 4.8 percent (+0.3)
- Jasper: 3.3 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion: 3.2 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 2.8 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 2.5 percent (-0.1)
- Clark: 2.5 percent (—)
- Coles: 2.5 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 2.4 percent (+0.6)
- Clay: 2.3 percent (—)
- Crawford: 2.1 percent (—)
- Effingham: 1.9 percent (-0.5)
- Moultrie: 1.5 percent (-0.4)
- Macon 1.3 percent (+0.3)
- Fayette: 1.2 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 1.0 percent (—)
- Edgar: 0.9 percent (-1.0)
- Richland 0.9 percent (+0.2)
- Iroquois: 0.7 percent (-0.1)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down, hospitalizations up
Of 4,165 new COVID-19 tests, 20 came back positive Tuesday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,256.
Active cases were down by 31, to 299 while hospitalizations rose from 12 to 15.
The health district is monitoring 391 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 45 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 104 active (down 13)
- 61801/Urbana: 45 active (down four)
- 61802/Urbana: 24 active (down two)
- 61821/Champaign: 22 active (down three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 20 active (down three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (down two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 13 active (down three)
- 61822/Champaign: 10 active (down two)
- 61864/Philo: 10 active (up five)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down one)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (down one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (down one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,765,954 tests
- 18,256 confirmed cases
- 299 active cases
- 17,828 recovered cases
- 129 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 23,862 close contacts quarantined
- 2,878 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 15 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Fifteen new cases emerged from 13,998 tests Monday on the UI campus, according to data updated Tuesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.2 to 0.1 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 9,972 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 26: 10,811 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 4,559 new tests, 7 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 6,555 new tests, 5 new cases
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
CARLE: 28 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Six of the 28 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 33 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with seven of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (one in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 32 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 29 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 9 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 27: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 28: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2 5 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,350 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 286 hospitalized patients have died.