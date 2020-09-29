Of 7,089 new tests in Champaign County, 42 came back positive Tuesday, a rate of 0.6 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) remained unchanged while the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by three, to eight.
Active cases grew by 19, to 356, while recovered cases were up 23, to 4,315.
Pandemic totals: 515,105 tests, 4,691 confirmed cases and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 212 active (up 13 from Monday), 2,218 total (up 24)
- 61801/Urbana: 34 active (up three from Monday), 435 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 20 active (down two from Monday), 333 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 19 active (up two from Monday), 438 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 18 active (down two from Monday), 169 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 10 active (up two from Monday), 92 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (up four from Monday), 123 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (unchanged from Monday), 332 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 6 active (down one from Monday), 310 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (up one from Monday), 15 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 56 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
UI: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
The UI's seven-day positivity held at 0.4 percent for the fifth straight day.
According to data updated Tuesday, 10,736 new tests Monday produced 36 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.3 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,068 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,350 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: Pritzker to quarantine for two weeks
Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
A staffer who recently traveled with Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the governor and others to self-isolate for a period of two weeks, his office announced Tuesday.
The unnamed staffer tested negative last Wednesday during weekly testing, but was tested again Monday after showing symptoms and was confirmed positive.
According to the governor’s office, the staffer attended events with Pritzker on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles. Contact tracing efforts have begun and event organizers at those locations have been contacted.
Those who had contact with the staffer will isolate for 14 days, and all staff who report to the governor’s office must test negative before returning to work, according to a news release. A spokesperson for the governor said everyone who works in the office was tested after the positive result was revealed, and they were all negative.
The governor still plans to hold occasional COVID-19 updates, according to his office. When a staffer tested positive earlier this year, the governor did so virtually.
Meanwhile, Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan saw a second straight day with a COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeding 8 percent, according to the most recent data for Saturday, Sept. 26, as it increased to 8.3 percent. Later Tuesday, the governor’s office announced the region would see increased mitigations starting Saturday, Oct. 3, due to the rising rate of spread.
“The concerning uptick in Region 1’s positivity – jumping more than two percentage points in two weeks even as the majority of Illinois continues to see downward trends – demands increased efforts to stop the spread in our northwestern counties,” Pritzker said in a news release.
The region includes the northwest part of the state from the Rockford area to the western edge of Illinois, including Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.
Added mitigations include closure of bars and restaurants to indoor services, while those facilities in the region must now close to outdoor service at 11 p.m. until mitigations are lifted.
Meetings, social events and gatherings will be limited to the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity throughout the mitigation period, while party buses will not be allowed to operate. Gaming and casinos will close at 11 p.m. and be limited to 25 percent of capacity.
The region must see its positivity rate decrease to 6.5 percent or lower for three straight days to see mitigations lifted.
If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 and 8 percent, the new mitigations will remain in place. If averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after 14 days, more stringent mitigations may be applied, according to the governor’s office.
Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the St. Louis border, saw its positivity rate tick up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.2 percent as of Saturday. That region must also fall below 6.5 percent and remain there for three days in order for added mitigations to be lifted.
Other positivity rates range from 2.2 percent in east-central Illinois’ Region 6 to 6 percent in southern Illinois’ Region 5.
Also Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 1,362 cases of the virus and 23 more deaths in COVID-19-positive individuals.
The death total is now at 8,637 in Illinois, and there have been 291,001 confirmed cases among more than 5.5 million test results reported. There were 45,624 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3 percent, which brought the rolling seven-day average rate to 3.6 percent.
At the end of the day Monday, there were 1,535 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 363 in intensive care unit beds and 151 on ventilators. Those numbers fluctuate considerably daily but have been trending slightly upward in recent weeks.