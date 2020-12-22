NEW: 21-year-old Carle security officer who died of COVID was 'best son and big brother'
A warning, from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District: If you attended Urbana's Rest-Oration Church (1720 Philo Road) anytime between Dec. 12 and Tuesday, you could have been exposed to COVID-19.
"If you were present during this time period, get tested immediately, self-quarantine and then retest this weekend," the health district advised in an announcement early Tuesday evening. "Please stay at home and do not attend any gatherings.
"If you develop symptoms over the next 14 days, please test again for COVID-19. If you have questions, contact the CUPHD COVID-19 hotline at 217-239-7877 or email coronavirus@c-uphd.org."
CUPHD said an investigation into COVID spread at the church is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
VERMILION COUNTY: Death toll rises to 73
Vermilion County’s pandemic death toll rose by 14 Tuesday, after coronavirus-related fatalities from the past three months were confirmed by the local health department.
“Please note that the dates of deaths range from October 2020 to December 2020, but the majority occurred in November,” Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole wrote in Tuesday’s announcement.
Vermilion has now lost 73 lives to COVID during the pandemic. The deaths confirmed Tuesday include:
- Two men in their 60s
- One man and one woman in their 70s
- Five men and three women in their 80s
- Two women in their 90s
“Our hearts go out to all their friends and family,” Toole said, adding that about 48 percent of the county’s total deaths occurred in November.
Also Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the county rose by 96, to 4,718.
With 78 residents released from isolation, the county now has 331 active cases. Thirty-eight Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Two residents in their 90s
- Four in their 80s
- Five in their 70s
- 11 in their 60s
- 13 in their 50s
- 21 in their 40s
- 10 in their 30
- 14 in their 20s
- 13 teens
- Two toddlers
- One infant
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 12,400 recovered cases, 691 active
Of 4,326 new COVID-19 tests, 81 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, the C-U Public Health District reported.
Active cases in the county were down by 21 Tuesday, to 691. Recovered cases were up by 98, to 12,400.
Sixteen county residents were hospitalized with COVID, the same number as the past three days.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,315 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 41 more than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 134 active (down eight), 1,622 total (up 16)
- 61820/Champaign: 95 active (down one), 4,086 total (up 11)
- 61822/Champaign: 82 active (down four), 1,259 total (up eight)
- 61802/Urbana: 75 active (down one), 1,042 total (up 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 53 active (down six), 1,116 total (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 50 active (up two), 1,167 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 50 active (unchanged), 707 total (up eight)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 32 active (down four), 404 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 30 active (up one), 440 total (up eight)
- 61880/Tolono: 21 active (unchanged), 303 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 11 active (down three), 132 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 10 active (up one), 90 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 8 active (up one), 42 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 active (up two), 68 total (up two)
- 61863/Pesotum: 6 active (up one), 55 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (up one), 94 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged), 68 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 4 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (down four), 139 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (up one), 74 total (up two)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged), 27 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,225,638 tests
- 13,174 confirmed cases
- 83 fatalities
- 16 county residents hospitalized
- 17,583 close contacts quarantined
- 1,860 close contacts that became positive
FORD COUNTY: 11 new cases, 33rd fatality
A man in his 70s became the 33rd Ford County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials announced Tuesday.
The death was not associated with any outbreak, as has been the case in recent weeks, the Ford County Public Health Department reported.
The county also reported 11 new cases Tuesday, raising its total to 1,140.
Of the 1,140 cases, 686 are classified as confirmed with 454 others considered probable.
REGION 6: Piatt has lowest seven-day rate of 21 counties
A day after increasing for the first time in nearly two weeks, the seven-day positivity rate in Region 6 was back headed in the right direction, dropping from 9.1 to 9.0 percent.
Champaign County’s rate was also down slightly, from 6.1 to 6.0 percent, fourth-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Dec. 19).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.2 percent, up from 5.1 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 17.9 percent (-0.4)
- Edgar: 14.4 percent (+0.8)
- Lawrence: 13.8 percent (+1.1)
- Effingham: 13.7 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion: 13.7 percent (+0.1)
- Clark: 13.1 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 12.8 percent (-0.6)
- Clay: 12.3 percent (+0.7)
- Ford: 10.8 percent (-0.3)
- Iroquois: 9.4 percent (+0.2)
- Moultrie: 9.3 percent (—)
- Fayette: 9.1 percent (-2.1)
- Douglas: 8.8 percent (-0.9)
- Jasper: 8.7 percent (-0.3)
- Shelby: 8.4 percent (—)
- Coles: 7.8 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 6.3 percent (+1.2)
- Champaign: 6.0 percent (-0.1)
- Macon: 5.9 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 5.8 percent (-0.1)
- Piatt: 5.1 percent (-0.7)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.7 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
PIATT COUNTY: At least one restaurant fined by ISP
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
At least one Piatt County restaurant has been fined by the Illinois State Police for serving indoors in defiance of state COVID-19-related mitigations, according to DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
“We are receiving reports this week of multiple restaurants not following Phase 3 mitigation measures and continuing to offer indoor dining. These complaints have been referred to the respective county state's attorney’s office. The Illinois State Police have been to both counties enforcing these mitigation measures,” Remmert said.
Neither county is on the state warning list for COVID-19,and they currently have the two lowest positivity rates in Region 6, but the health official warned it is not time to slack off on safety procedures.
“It's no time to let down our guard. We have to remain vigilant and take safety precautions. It’s getting to holiday season, and families will be getting together and we do expect to see some spread. But hopefully we can get this under control,” Remmert said.
He added that the counties should be receiving a batch of about 1,300 vaccines sometime this week, which by federal policy will first go to frontline healthcare workers, then essential workers in long-term health care facilities.
“Hopefully, over the next six weeks we will see a steep decline in numbers,” Remmert said.
A total of 17 new positive tests were reported in each county in the latest health department report covering Friday and Saturday. DeWitt County has had a total of 855 cases, Piatt County 992.
A breakdown of the most recent cases by town:
PIATT
- Monticello, 8
- White Heath, 2
- Bement, 2
- Atwood, 1
- Cerro Gordo, 1
- DeLand, 1
- Mansfield, 1
DeWITT
- Clinton, 10
- Farmer City, 4
- Wapella, 2
- Weldon, 1
- Milmine, 1
CARLE: 54 COVID patients in Urbana, 19 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 55 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 94 patients with COVID were hospitalized Tuesday in Carle facilities, with 21 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 19 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 17 (three in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital each had two COVID patients, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 813 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 171 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: 6,239 new cases, 116 fatalities
Of 84,764 COVID-19 tests statewide, 6,239 came back positive Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was down slightly, from 7.5 to 7.4 percent, the lowest it’s been since Halloween.
IDPH also reported 116 lives lost to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to 15,414:
- Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cass County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 60s
- Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100
- Clinton County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- Douglas County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Fayette County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Franklin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Grundy County: 1 female 90s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s
- Jackson County: 1 female over 100
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
- LaSalle County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lee County: 1 female 70s
- Livingston County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female over 100
- Massac County: 1 female over 100
- McHenry County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 70s, 1 female over 100
- Sangamon County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Stark County: 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 females 70s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Fourteen new cases emerged from 4,807 new tests Monday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to UI data updated Tuesday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases