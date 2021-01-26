TUESDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 2,354 fully vaccinated in Champaign County; Piatt's 1,000 appointments all booked
A day after the state announced eight confirmed cases of the B117 virus variant in Cook County, the first official area case has been detected.
It involves a resident of Vermilion County, health Administrator Doug Toole reported Tuesday. No further details were provided.
On Monday, C-U Public Health Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid told the N-G's Deb Pressey that a few probable B117 cases had turned up in Champaign County that are waiting on confirmation through a state lab.
"This variant strain is believed to be more contagious than the normal strain," Toole wrote in Tuesday's update.
Vermilion also reported an area-high 109 new cases overall Tuesday. How they break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- One in their 80s
- Four in their 70s
- 12 in their 60s
- 15 in their 50s
- 15 in their 40s
- 15 in their 30s
- 21 in their 20s
- 13 teens
- Eight grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- Three toddlers
Among Vermilion's active cases are 174 associated with an outbreak at the Danville Correctional Center — 160 inmates (unchanged from Monday) and 14 staff members (up one).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up by five, 953 in quarantine
Of 7,226 new tests, 46 came back positive Tuesday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 16,012.
Active cases were up by five (to 656) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged (24).
The health district is monitoring 953 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by three overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 130 active (down one)
- 61802/Urbana: 87 active (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 73 active (down two)
- 61821/Champaign: 69 active (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 65 active (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 57 active (down two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 52 active (up six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 32 active (down one)
- 61880/Tolono: 18 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 17 active (down two)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (down three)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 5 active (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down two)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (up one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,408,507 tests
- 16,012 confirmed cases
- 106 fatalities
- 24 county residents hospitalized
- 20,866 close contacts quarantined
- 2,466 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down, hospitalizations hold
For the 15th time in 16 days, Region 6’s seven-day positivity declined, falling Tuesday from 5.4 to 5.3 percent.
Hospitalizations remained unchanged from Monday, at 159. It's been 10 days since that number increased
Champaign County's seven-day rate was up slightly, rising from 4.8 to 4.9 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Tuesday are through Jan. 23).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 2.6 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
- Jan. 20: 5.6 percent
- Jan. 21: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 22: 5.4 percent
- Jan. 23: 5.3 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clark: 8.2 percent (-0.8)
- Vermilion: 8.1 percent (+0.3)
- Clay: 8.0 percent (-0.6)
- Jasper: 7.8 percent (-1.1)
- Douglas: 7.7 percent (+1.2)
- Shelby: 7.4 percent (—)
- Cumberland: 6.6 percent (-2.4)
- Effingham: 6.3 percent (-0.6)
- Moultrie: 6.0 percent (+0.6)
- DeWitt: 5.9 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 5.7 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 5.2 percent (+0.2)
- Champaign: 4.9 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 4.7 percent (—)
- Macon: 4.6 percent (-0.9)
- Coles: 4.4 percent (+0.2)
- Ford: 3.9 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 3.4 percent (—)
- Piatt: 3.3 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 3.2 percent (+0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.4 percent (—)
CARLE: 72 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 9 in Bloomington
Nine of the 72 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Tuesday by Carle Health.
In all, 82 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday in Carle facilities, with 10 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had nine COVID patients (one in ICU), while Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one (not in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 63 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25 69 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 72 patients, 9 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 7 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 25: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 26: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,139 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 248 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 26 new cases, 0.3% seven-day rate
Twenty-six new cases emerged from 11,662 new tests on campus Monday, the first day of the second semester.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate held at 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Monday, Jan. 25: 11,662 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 24: 9,468 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 23: 7,172 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 22: 10,570 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
STATE: 3,667 new cases, 87 fatalities
Of 69,285 new tests, 3,667 came back positive statewide Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 4.7 to 4.6 percent.
IDPH also reported 87 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 18,883:
- Adams County: 2 males 70s
- Alexander County: 1 female 60s
- Bond County: 1 female 80s
- Brown County: 1 male 70s
- Calhoun County: 1 female 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 60s
- Effingham County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 60s
- Hancock County: 1 female 90s
- Hardin County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 60s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s
- Kendall County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 female 70s
- Livingston County: 1 female 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 60s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Putnam County: 1 female 70s
- Randolph County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s